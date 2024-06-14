Does a College Degree Matter? The Diversion Center Launches a New Book and Curriculum: "How to be Successful with or Without a College Degree," by Derek Collins

Derek Collins, who has personally experienced the struggles of unemployment, addiction, and insecurity, has penned a transformative curriculum titled "How to be Successful With or Without a College Degree." This groundbreaking guide is designed for those who feel lost and are seeking direction in their journey toward success.