A New Women’s Tackle Football Team in Town: The River City Grizzlies
New to the league, but not new to the game. The River City Grizzlies is an up and coming women’s tackle football team in Sacramento, California. Their goal is to bring back the true meaning of women’s football to the city. “Where football meets community” is a slogan they live by.
Sacramento, CA, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The River City Grizzlies is an up and coming women’s tackle football team in Sacramento, California. The name is a combination of the California state bear and a name that represents the capital. The team is primarily made up of former pro and semi pro tackle football players, most of which played for the WFA. Their mission is to unite people through the love of football by promoting community involvement, teamwork, leadership, and consistency on and off the field. The team is managed by a diverse group of people dedicated to creating the most solid team possible. At times, they like to say their goal is to "create a female NFL experience.” All women ages 18+ are encouraged to tryout in the Fall. The management is eager to build fan bases with community members, players, and national supporters. Follow the River City Grizzlies on social media platforms as well as their website to stay up to date on their journey.
Contact
River City GrizzliesContact
Neshele Renee and Kesia Roots
916-410-3933
www.rivercitygrizzlies.com
