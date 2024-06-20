Crème de Mint Wins Prestigious Netty Award for Packaging Agency of the Year
Crème de Mint has been recognized for its outstanding work in Design at the Netty Awards, one of the most esteemed accolades in the digital age.
Miami Beach, FL, June 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Crème de Mint has been recognized for its outstanding work in Design at the Netty Awards. The Netty Awards celebrate achievements in the digital landscape, honoring top companies and leaders across more than 100 distinct categories. It sets a benchmark for excellence and is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and technical prowess demonstrated by the winners.
“My passion is to inspire and empower entrepreneurs to do what they love. I love to be a part of each of their entrepreneurial journeys. We are thrilled and honored to receive this award recognizing our work. We would also like to thank our clients and customers for their unwavering support and trust in our work," said Lauren Casgren-Tindall, Principal of Crème de Mint.
Crème de Mint’s winning entry, Surfsnax, was groundbreaking for the snack company. “This was my 4th time working with a graphic designer to create the same branding. They excelled at interpreting what I was looking for,” said Mike Simon from Surfsnax.
Simon also shared “I was just at Expo East this past week and weekend. And the feedback was so wonderfully positive on the packaging! What a change from the last show! People were really excited about it and kept coming to take pictures of the branding! Thanks again for doing such an awesome job!”
Netty Awards recipients are selected based on a number of factors including creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence in the respective field. Crème de Mint’s win serves as an affirmation of the hard work, innovative thought, and dedication that Crème de Mint put into Surfsnax.
For more information about Crème de Mint, please visit cremedemint.com.
About Crème de Mint
Founded in 2010, Crème de Mint is a Miami creative agency that specializes in branding and packaging and is dedicated to creating brands people crave.
About The Netty Awards
Established to celebrate achievement in the digital age, the Netty Awards are one of the most trusted accolades in the industry. Recognizing excellence across over 100 unique categories, the awards honor top leaders and companies that demonstrate creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall impact in their field.
“My passion is to inspire and empower entrepreneurs to do what they love. I love to be a part of each of their entrepreneurial journeys. We are thrilled and honored to receive this award recognizing our work. We would also like to thank our clients and customers for their unwavering support and trust in our work," said Lauren Casgren-Tindall, Principal of Crème de Mint.
Crème de Mint’s winning entry, Surfsnax, was groundbreaking for the snack company. “This was my 4th time working with a graphic designer to create the same branding. They excelled at interpreting what I was looking for,” said Mike Simon from Surfsnax.
Simon also shared “I was just at Expo East this past week and weekend. And the feedback was so wonderfully positive on the packaging! What a change from the last show! People were really excited about it and kept coming to take pictures of the branding! Thanks again for doing such an awesome job!”
Netty Awards recipients are selected based on a number of factors including creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence in the respective field. Crème de Mint’s win serves as an affirmation of the hard work, innovative thought, and dedication that Crème de Mint put into Surfsnax.
For more information about Crème de Mint, please visit cremedemint.com.
About Crème de Mint
Founded in 2010, Crème de Mint is a Miami creative agency that specializes in branding and packaging and is dedicated to creating brands people crave.
About The Netty Awards
Established to celebrate achievement in the digital age, the Netty Awards are one of the most trusted accolades in the industry. Recognizing excellence across over 100 unique categories, the awards honor top leaders and companies that demonstrate creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall impact in their field.
Contact
Crème de MintContact
Lauren Casgren-Tindall
305-814-8680
cremedemint.com/
Lauren Casgren-Tindall
305-814-8680
cremedemint.com/
Categories