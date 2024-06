AETIUS Inc. Launches AETIUS Recruit: Revolutionizing Talent Acquisition with Advanced AI Technology

Rochester Hills, MI, June 20, 2024 --( PR.com )-- AETIUS Inc., a pioneer in artificial intelligence solutions, proudly announces the launch of AETIUS Recruit, a cutting-edge platform designed to transform talent acquisition processes worldwide. Leveraging over four years of research and development in AI technology, AETIUS Recruit introduces a revolutionary approach to recruiting through advanced automation and sophisticated data analysis.AETIUS Recruit offers a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that streamline candidate evaluation from start to finish. With proprietary AI models, the platform evaluates candidates' aptitude, reliability, psychological profile, personality traits, technical skills, and more — all within a single interview session. Built-in coding tests further enhance the assessment process, ensuring organizations can identify top-tier talent efficiently and accurately."Our mission at AETIUS Inc. has always been to innovate and empower organizations through AI technology," said Greg Bhatia, Co-Founder & COO at AETIUS Inc. "With AETIUS Recruit, we're revolutionizing talent acquisition by providing recruiters with powerful AI-driven insights and tools to make informed hiring decisions quickly and effectively."Key features of AETIUS Recruit include:Virtual Recruiters Led Interviews: Automate candidate screening and evaluation, allowing recruitment teams to focus on top candidates.Multilingual Support: Conduct interviews in over 15 languages, expanding the talent pool globally and breaking down language barriers.Built-In Coding Tests: Assess technical skills seamlessly within the platform, ensuring candidates meet specific job requirements.AETIUS Recruit not only accelerates the hiring process but also enhances candidate experience through personalized interactions and AI-driven insights. By leveraging advanced algorithms and data analytics, organizations can reduce time-to-hire and improve the overall quality of hires, gaining a competitive edge in today's job market.About AETIUS Inc.: AETIUS Inc. is a leading provider of generative AI solutions based in Rochester, Michigan. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, AETIUS Inc. develops AI technologies that empower organizations across various industries.