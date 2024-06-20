AETIUS Inc. Launches AETIUS Recruit: Revolutionizing Talent Acquisition with Advanced AI Technology
Rochester Hills, MI, June 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AETIUS Inc., a pioneer in artificial intelligence solutions, proudly announces the launch of AETIUS Recruit, a cutting-edge platform designed to transform talent acquisition processes worldwide. Leveraging over four years of research and development in AI technology, AETIUS Recruit introduces a revolutionary approach to recruiting through advanced automation and sophisticated data analysis.
AETIUS Recruit offers a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that streamline candidate evaluation from start to finish. With proprietary AI models, the platform evaluates candidates' aptitude, reliability, psychological profile, personality traits, technical skills, and more — all within a single interview session. Built-in coding tests further enhance the assessment process, ensuring organizations can identify top-tier talent efficiently and accurately.
"Our mission at AETIUS Inc. has always been to innovate and empower organizations through AI technology," said Greg Bhatia, Co-Founder & COO at AETIUS Inc. "With AETIUS Recruit, we're revolutionizing talent acquisition by providing recruiters with powerful AI-driven insights and tools to make informed hiring decisions quickly and effectively."
Key features of AETIUS Recruit include:
Virtual Recruiters Led Interviews: Automate candidate screening and evaluation, allowing recruitment teams to focus on top candidates.
Multilingual Support: Conduct interviews in over 15 languages, expanding the talent pool globally and breaking down language barriers.
Built-In Coding Tests: Assess technical skills seamlessly within the platform, ensuring candidates meet specific job requirements.
AETIUS Recruit not only accelerates the hiring process but also enhances candidate experience through personalized interactions and AI-driven insights. By leveraging advanced algorithms and data analytics, organizations can reduce time-to-hire and improve the overall quality of hires, gaining a competitive edge in today's job market.
About AETIUS Inc.: AETIUS Inc. is a leading provider of generative AI solutions based in Rochester, Michigan. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, AETIUS Inc. develops AI technologies that empower organizations across various industries.
Contact
Greg Bhatia
248-294-9998
https://aetius.com
