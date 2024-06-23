Cambridge Polymer Group Unveils Restructure to Accelerate Client Innovation through Material Science

Cambridge Polymer Group (CPG) announced a new leadership structure to better support clients in developing innovative products. CPG is creating a new five-person senior management team with deep materials science expertise, which will allow for closer collaboration with clients on complex projects. Dr. Gavin Braithwaite will be the new CEO and Dr. Stephen Spiegelberg will move to the new role of Chief Scientific Officer (CSO).