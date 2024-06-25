Telarus Announced as ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Award Recipient
Telarus SolutionVue named in Best Emerging Technology Breakthroughs with Addition of the AI QSA.
Sandy, UT, June 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Telarus is proud to announce that it has been awarded a 2024 ChannelVision Magazine Visionary Spotlight Award (VSA) for Telarus SolutionVueTM AI Quick Solution Assessment (QSA) in the Best Emerging Technology Breakthroughs 2024 category.
An annual competition, the VSAs highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications, honoring products, services, deployments, and channel contributions across numerous categories. Editors from Beka Business Media, as well as a panel of judges from independent industry resources, fielded hundreds of applications. Criteria included overall innovation, future industry impact, creativity, feature set differentiation, ease of use, and interoperability.
Telarus SolutionVue is an intelligent assessment platform that quickly matches a business’s short- and long-term priorities with technologies from a knowledge base of certified Telarus suppliers, removing the guesswork from initial sales conversations, and extending the value of available solutions delivered for the end-user. The SolutionVue AI QSA provides Telarus channel partners with self-guided discovery for existing and prospective customers in all the following AI areas:
· Customer self-service chatbots
· Real-time agent assist and knowledge suggestions for contact center agents
· Agent coaching and quality management for contact center managers
· Accent matching and auto-redaction
· Contact center performance insights and analytics
· Outbound communication management and automation
· Generative AI and intelligent business intelligence popular GTP engines (OpenAI, Gemini, Copilot, & Bedrock)
ChannelVision Magazine editors found Telarus SolutionVue AI QSA exemplifies rapid innovation within the communications industry, demonstrating a cornucopia of opportunities for channel partners to boost their roles as trusted partners for business success.
"Congratulations to all of our winners," said Beka Business Media founder and ChannelVision Magazine publisher, Berge Kaprelian. "For a year that saw a record number of nominations, I can proudly say that all VSA recipients - spanning Overall Excellence, Business Technology and Service Provider Technology - have made outstanding strides that warrant distinction."
“Telarus is excited to receive the ChannelVision VSA for SolutionVue,” said Jennifer Pockell Dimas, Chief Marketing and Experience Office for Telarus. “The AI QSA enables our technology advisors to have informed AI discovery conversations with their customers, resulting in near real-time technology and best-fit supplier recommendations. Our advisors use the tool to help them identify the right solutions for their customers and expand their deal sizes.”
For more information about SolutionVue and the AI QSA, please visit www.telarus.com/tools/solutionvue.
Be on the lookout as ChannelVision’s 2024 Visionary Spotlight Awards are published in full as part of its May/June 2024 issue, which will be available in both print and digital format on channelvisionmag.com.
About Telarus:
Telarus is a leading global technology solutions distributor with a singular focus on accelerating partner success. For over 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our partner community as they pursue their business objectives. To learn more or become a partner, go to www.telarus.com/become-a-partner.
Media Contact:
Telarus PR
pr@telarus.com
About ChannelVision Magazine:
ChannelVision Magazine (www.channelvisionmag.com), which operates under its parent company, Beka Business Media, is a bi-monthly publication and website that is read by channel partners that sell all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services – both on-premise and “in the cloud” – as well as technology gear and equipment, primarily in the SMB space. ChannelVision offers a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. More than two-thirds of ChannelVision’s subscribers (plus an additional and growing Web-based readership) are telecom agents and equipment VARs. The company is also the driving force behind the annual CVxEXPO (www.cvxexpo.com) community gathering, each November in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Categories