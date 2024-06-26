Superhero Support and Montgomery County Comic & Cosplay Club - RisuCon2024 Team Up for Prune Belly Syndrome Research
Rockville, MD, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Superhero Support, a non-profit organization bringing the power of costumed heroes to good causes, and the Montgomery County Comic & Cosplay Club, a fellow non-profit group celebrating comics, anime, and cosplay, are thrilled to announce a unique partnership at RisuCon 2024.
This exciting collaboration between these two non-profit organizations aims to raise critical funds for Prune Belly Syndrome (PBS) research. From today until September 1st, 2024, all donations made to Superhero Support will be directed towards supporting vital PBS research efforts.
Prune Belly Syndrome is a rare congenital disorder primarily affecting the abdominal muscles. This partnership between Superhero Support and Montgomery County Comic & Cosplay Club signifies a powerful union between fantasy and reality, with superheroes lending their strength to support those living with PBS.
"We at Superhero Support are incredibly proud to partner with Montgomery County Comic & Cosplay Club at RisuCon2024 for such a worthy cause," said Johanna Flores, spokesperson for Superhero Support. "PBS is a serious condition, and by joining forces, we can significantly impact funding vital research. Together, we can be the heroes that the PBS community needs."
How to Donate:
Visit https://live.givebutter.com/c/SuperheroSupportPBS donate securely online. All donations made through this link or to superherosupport.org between now and September 1, 2024, will support PBS research.
About Superhero Support
Superhero Support is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the well-being of our community. For more information, please visit our website at superherosupport.org.
About Montgomery County Comic & Cosplay Club
The Montgomery County Comic & Cosplay Club is a 501(c)7 social club of people passionate about comics, anime, and cosplay. Its members come together at social events, on social media and host an annual meeting—RisuCon—a convention with media screenings, seminars, contests, cosplay, vendors, and more. Please visit website https://www.risucon.com/.
Together, let's be the heroes for Prune Belly Syndrome research!
Contact
Superhero Support IncContact
JF Korzec
410-215-2373
superherosupport.org
