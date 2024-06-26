Ntracts Expands Its Leadership Team, Further Strengthening Strategic Vision
New Hires Fill Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Product Roles
Chattanooga, TN, June 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ntracts, a leading contract lifecycle management solution for healthcare organizations, welcomes two team members to its leadership team as it pursues the next phase of its growth and innovation strategy: Kevin Morgan as Chief Financial Officer and Lily He as Vice President of Product.
Both leaders bring a wealth of knowledge and insight to the company. Kevin Morgan has spent the past 20 years of his career supporting the strategic aims of various SaaS-based companies, including health care technology, through finance leadership and controlled revenue growth. Lily He joins Ntracts from Toast where she led the development and launch of several products to address new market needs, supporting Toast’s 20x growth in customers during her time there.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Morgan and Lily He to our leadership team," said David Paschall, CEO of Ntracts. "Each of their extensive experience and proven track records in their respective fields will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and growth in the contract lifecycle management space. Kevin's financial acumen and strategic insight will help us scale efficiently and sustainably, while Lily's attentiveness to customer feedback and product vision will ensure we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers. We're excited about the future and confident that their added leadership will continue to propel Ntracts to new heights."
“I’m honored to join the leadership team at Ntracts,” said Morgan. “The business has fantastic momentum and a bright future. I’m excited to get to work with this experienced and customer-focused team and explore meaningful new ways we can work toward our shared goals at this pivotal point.”
"I look forward to leveraging my experience to identify and solve our market’s most urgent needs,” said He. “I am inspired to further Ntracts’ legacy in building a business-critical contract lifecycle platform tailored for health care needs, so that health care systems around the country can continue to focus on providing high-quality patient care."
About Ntracts
Ntracts is the leading contract lifecycle management solution for healthcare organizations across the country. Driven by the expertise of dedicated contract compliance professionals and founded by a leading healthcare law firm, Hall Render, Ntracts optimizes the contract management process by identifying inefficiencies and mitigating compliance and financial risks, leading to enhanced operations in support of strategic initiatives. Visit ntracts.com to learn more.
