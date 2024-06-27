Doughnate Pizza Launches "Summer of Doughnating" Initiative to Promote Community Volunteering
Doughnate Pizza, Chicago's nonprofit known for its commitment to community service, is proud to announce its triumphant return following a recent cyber attack. With enhanced security measures in place, Doughnate Pizza is back and better than ever, continuing its mission to provide meals and support to the homeless and hungry in the Chicagoland area.
Chicago, IL, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Under the dynamic leadership of Brian Rock, Doughnate Pizza is excited to relaunch with a renewed focus on community engagement and volunteerism. "Despite the challenges we've faced, our dedication to serving those in need has never wavered," said Brian Rock, Chief Operations Officer. "We invite the community to join us in our mission of giving back."
Summer of Doughnating: A Call to Action
Doughnate Pizza is kicking off its "Summer of Doughnating" initiative, encouraging individuals across Chicago to volunteer their time and skills to support local communities. This campaign aims to expand beyond food donations, fostering meaningful connections and impactful change throughout the city.
"We believe in the power of community and the impact of good deeds," said Brian Rock. "Together, we can turn every slice of pizza into a slice of hope for those in need."
Continued Commitment
Throughout their temporary closure, Doughnate Pizza maintained its vital outreach programs, providing essential meals to shelters across Chicago and supporting the community during challenging times.
Join Doughnate Pizza in Making a Difference
Doughnate Pizza calls upon all Chicagoans and supporters nationwide to get involved:
Volunteer: Help Doughnate Pizza prepare and distribute pizzas to those who need them most.
Donate: Your generous contributions ensure Doughnate Pizza can continue their mission to make a difference.
About Doughnate Pizza
Doughnate Pizza believes in more than just great food. Their tagline, "Where dough does good," reflects on their dedication to fighting hunger and homelessness, one pizza at a time.
For further information on Doughnate Pizza's initiatives and how to get involved, supporters can visit (http://www.doughnatepizza.com) or contact Doughnate Pizza at Brian@doughnatepizza.com.
Join Doughnate Pizza this summer in making a difference. Together, we can ensure that no one goes hungry and everyone has a reason to smile. Let's make this summer one of giving, joy, and delicious pizza!
Contact
Brian Rock
209-627-7625
doughnatepizza.com
