Doughnate Pizza Launches "Summer of Doughnating" Initiative to Promote Community Volunteering

Doughnate Pizza, Chicago's nonprofit known for its commitment to community service, is proud to announce its triumphant return following a recent cyber attack. With enhanced security measures in place, Doughnate Pizza is back and better than ever, continuing its mission to provide meals and support to the homeless and hungry in the Chicagoland area.