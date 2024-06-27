SpaceBound Solutions expands its Managed IT Services
SpaceBound Solutions expands its Managed IT Services with even more robust Physical Security solutions. Physical Security areas include Surveillance Systems, Video Intercom, Building Entry Management, Gate and Access Controls, Burglar Alarm Security, Medical GPS Pendants, Environmental Sensors: Gunshot Detection – plus, Structured Cabling.
Cleveland, OH, June 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SpaceBound Solutions founded in 1987, offers Managed IT services that allow companies and government agencies to outsource the IT Services and Solutions that enables them to focus on their core mission. SpaceBound ensures data is protected and takes away the stress that comes with managing an IT infrastructure in-house.
Focused on delivering cost-effective IT Services that align technology to fit an organization’s needs - SpaceBound covers everything from desktop support, to the design and implementation of an improved IT infrastructure.
SpaceBound offers Security Assessments, Configuration & Installation, Disaster Recovery/Backup, Mobile Device Management, Network Review, Onsite Repair, Security Assessments and Wireless Infrastructure.
In addition, its expanded Physical Security Services now include: Surveillance Systems, Video Intercom, Building Entry Management, Gate and Access Controls, Burglar Alarm Security, Medical GPS Pendants, Environmental Sensors: Gunshot Detection – plus, Structured Cabling.
· SpaceBound is certified as a GSA contract holder and has technology trained representatives available on the front-end with assigned personal support service reps. available on the back-end.
· 35 plus years in business with long term, established partnerships with key technology manufacturers and distributors.
· Ability to guarantee extremely competitive pricing on IT services.
· Ability to guarantee competitive pricing on over 200,000 in-stock technology products.
· Assigned technology trained representatives available on the front-end with assigned personal support service reps. available on the back-end.
Contact
Robert Miller
440-355-8008
https://www.spaceboundsolutions.com/ContentPage/142
