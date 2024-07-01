Supportive and Palliative Care Physician Dr. Gibram Ramos Ortiz Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York, NY, July 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Gibram Ramos Ortiz to its Supportive and Palliative Care team. Dr. Ramos Ortiz will be seeing patients at the following NYCBS locations:
2330 Eastchester Road, Bronx, NY 10469
12 East 86th Street, Suite 4C, New York, NY 10028
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Ramos Ortiz to NYCBS and to expand supportive and palliative care services to our New York City communities,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NYCBS.
Dr. Ramos Ortiz's approach to patient care is centered around the individual, recognizing that each person has a unique set of values and preferences. He believes in shared decision-making, empowering his patients to be active participants in their healthcare. This philosophy ensures that every treatment recommendation is tailored to the patient's specific needs and wishes.
Reflecting on his journey into palliative care, Dr. Ramos Ortiz shared, "Practicing as an internist in a busy hospital, I felt like I could only focus on treating patients' medical needs, but not much else. Thankfully, I was able to work with colleagues who specialized in palliative care, who showed me that healing is so much more than just treating disease. I felt like a career in palliative medicine would allow me to treat patients in a more complete way by focusing on their comfort, treating their symptoms, and providing emotional and social support for them and their families. Also, I enjoyed that in palliative medicine, we can discuss advanced care planning and goals of care with patients more frequently than in other specialties. In doing so, we can respect and empower our patients by ensuring we honor their wishes."
Dr. Ramos Ortiz is board-certified in Internal Medicine and holds a Doctor of Medicine from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and pursued a fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Medicine at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center, in affiliation with Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Ramos Ortiz speaks fluent English and Spanish. Originally from Puerto Rico, he has lived in New York City for over a decade and has formed deep connections with the community.
"I'm highly impressed by NYCBS's commitment to its values and its impactful contributions to the community. The organization's impressive growth trajectory is another indicator of its success. I'm confident that in this role, I can help a lot of people, and I'm very enthusiastic about joining the team,” said Dr. Ramos Ortiz.
To make an appointment, call 718-732-4049. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
