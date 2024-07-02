Press Releases>Communications & Marketing>Graphic Design>P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized>

Elisabeth Bernhardt Chosen as a VIP by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

San Diego, CA, July 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elisabeth Bernhardt of San Diego, California has been chosen as a VIP by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of graphic design/printing/marketing.

About Elisabeth Bernhardt
Elisabeth Bernhardt is the business owner of Imagine Design & Graphics. Located in San Diego, California, the company serves clients nationwide. It is a full-service printing and graphic design studio specializing in all print marketing collateral such as business cards, menus, invitations, magnets, and other promotional materials to direct mail marketing (+ eddm®), and high-quality headshot prints for models & actors.

With over 15 years’ experience, Bernhardt is a creative designer/operations professional who has helped countless independently owned franchises, businesses and individuals with logos, business cards, forms, postcards, large format, and other branded supporting collateral.

Bernhardt earned a B.A.in graphic design from San Diego University and received a Digital Design Diploma from The Art Institutes. She is skilled in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign.

For more information visit: https://imaginedesigngraphics.com

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
