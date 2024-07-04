Kimberly A. Wills Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Elbert, CO, July 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly A. Wills of Elbert, Colorado has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2024 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate.
About Kimberly A. Wills
Kimberly A. Wills is the managing broker and director of training and development at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Colorado Real Estate.
A Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, Certified Residential Specialist, NAR's Green Designation, Luxury Collection Specialist, REALTOR® Association Certified Executive, Wills has been in the real estate industry for over 22 years. She is a Colorado native, helping buyers and sellers in Douglas and Elbert Counties, the Black Forest Colorado Springs, and the surrounding areas. Wills is also a horse owner with 18 acres of family property and specializes in country and horse properties. In addition, she has an advanced understanding of well/septic/water concerns and grass/pasture sustainability. Wills uses the latest marketing techniques, the best web-based tools available, and her international network of colleagues with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices to offer her clients the best possible advantages.
Wills started her career in real estate on the development side for a 1,000-acre property where she played a vital role in creating a successful mixed-use development. The project allowed her to gain experience with land and water planning, environmental/green initiatives, and the entitlement process - all of which benefit her clients today. In addition to her work as an agent, Kim teaches real estate classes and mentors new agents.
“I love working with people and homes,” said Wills. “My goal is to give my clients white glove service and treat every home like a mansion.”
Kimberly earned her B.S. in professional accounting from Regis University. In her spare time, she enjoys horses, chickens, dogs, cats, gardening, home décor, and feng shui.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Kimberly A. Wills
Kimberly A. Wills is the managing broker and director of training and development at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Colorado Real Estate.
A Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, Certified Residential Specialist, NAR's Green Designation, Luxury Collection Specialist, REALTOR® Association Certified Executive, Wills has been in the real estate industry for over 22 years. She is a Colorado native, helping buyers and sellers in Douglas and Elbert Counties, the Black Forest Colorado Springs, and the surrounding areas. Wills is also a horse owner with 18 acres of family property and specializes in country and horse properties. In addition, she has an advanced understanding of well/septic/water concerns and grass/pasture sustainability. Wills uses the latest marketing techniques, the best web-based tools available, and her international network of colleagues with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices to offer her clients the best possible advantages.
Wills started her career in real estate on the development side for a 1,000-acre property where she played a vital role in creating a successful mixed-use development. The project allowed her to gain experience with land and water planning, environmental/green initiatives, and the entitlement process - all of which benefit her clients today. In addition to her work as an agent, Kim teaches real estate classes and mentors new agents.
“I love working with people and homes,” said Wills. “My goal is to give my clients white glove service and treat every home like a mansion.”
Kimberly earned her B.S. in professional accounting from Regis University. In her spare time, she enjoys horses, chickens, dogs, cats, gardening, home décor, and feng shui.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Categories