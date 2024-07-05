iOS App for Starting and Maintaining a House Church
Xclaimed has recently released the iOS version of their App to help people interested in a house church. Xclaimed Ministries has been using the house church model for a few years and is now offering training to individuals and church groups.
Anaheim, CA, July 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Xclaimed Ministries has found that people who attend house churches tend to be more involved and learn at a faster pace than attending a traditional church.
Xclaimed has been using the house church model for a few years and is now offering training to individuals and groups. In addition to the training, iOS users (iPhone, iPad, etc.) can now download the free Xclaimed App that provides the resources and instruction for starting and maintaining a healthy house church.
Get the Xclaimed App
The Android version will be available soon.
Contact
Paul Karanick
(714) 226-9000
http://www.xclaimed.org
5948 Westminster Blvd.
Westminster, CA 92683
