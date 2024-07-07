Introducing the New York Serenade by Piano Solutions XXI: A Luxurious Jewel-Encrusted Grand Piano

Piano Solutions XXI unveils the New York Serenade, a custom piano adorned with over 170,000 diamond-cut zirconia stones. Designed by Katherine Banyasz and crafted by Gene Korolev, this unique masterpiece celebrates New York City's rich cultural heritage, blending Fabergé elegance and Jazz Era vibrancy. Featuring iconic landmarks and a state-of-the-art player system, the New York Serenade is a testament to innovation and artistry, unlikely to be replicated.