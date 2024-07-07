Introducing the New York Serenade by Piano Solutions XXI: A Luxurious Jewel-Encrusted Grand Piano
Piano Solutions XXI unveils the New York Serenade, a custom piano adorned with over 170,000 diamond-cut zirconia stones. Designed by Katherine Banyasz and crafted by Gene Korolev, this unique masterpiece celebrates New York City's rich cultural heritage, blending Fabergé elegance and Jazz Era vibrancy. Featuring iconic landmarks and a state-of-the-art player system, the New York Serenade is a testament to innovation and artistry, unlikely to be replicated.
Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Piano Solutions XXI is delighted to announce the unveiling of the New York Serenade, an awe-inspiring custom piano that flawlessly harmonizes the beauty of design, music, and history. This extraordinary masterpiece stands as a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship found within the heart of the United States.
Designed and meticulously handcrafted in the USA, the New York Serenade captures the essence of two iconic artistic movements: the exquisite elegance of Fabergé and the mesmerizing rhythm of the American Jazz Era. This extraordinary instrument encapsulates the grandeur and vibrancy of New York City, offering a harmonious celebration of its rich cultural heritage.
Among its captivating features, the New York Serenade boasts a multi-dimensional design and artwork that has been expertly layered to create a mesmerizing visual experience. As light gracefully dances across its surface, the imagery of legendary landmarks such as the Cotton Club, Central Park, Grand Central Station, Brooklyn Bridge, and New York Steinway Hall vividly comes to life, immersing the audience in a symphony of color and form.
Glistening like a constellation of stars, the New York Serenade is adorned with over 170,000 diamond-cut zirconia stones. Each stone has been meticulously handset to create a breathtaking visual tapestry that magnificently captures the essence of this remarkable instrument. The intensity of the artwork varies as the lighting changes, revealing new facets and depths that delight the eyes and ignite the imagination.
At the forefront of musical innovation, the New York Serenade features the state-of-the-art Live Performance Player System Model LX. This cutting-edge addition empowers the piano to serenade audiences with live music performances, including beloved classics by Frank Sinatra and other renowned composers. With the convenience of an iPad, one can explore a curated library of musical compositions and witness the fusion of tradition and technology in this unparalleled instrument.
The creation of the New York Serenade is the result of a 5-year painstaking research and development, a collaboration between two visionary artists: Katherine Banyasz, a renowned graphic artist, and her father, Gene Korolev, a master piano technician. Their combined expertise and unwavering passion for their respective crafts have culminated in the realization of a truly remarkable instrument that seamlessly marries artistry and engineering.
Reflecting on the New York Serenade, Katherine Banyasz expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "When I first arrived in the United States, it was the vibrant city of New York that greeted me. Designing a piano that pays tribute to the city I love has been a dream come true. To me, the New York Serenade embodies the essence of the American Dream."
Gene Korolev added, "The complexity and detail of this creation mean it is unlikely to be replicated. This unique project allowed me to blend my technical skills with a profound love for music and art. The New York Serenade is a singular testament to the enduring beauty and innovation that arise when passion meets precision."
The New York Serenade serves as a testament to the boundless possibilities of artistic expression and the harmonious convergence of diverse influences. It is a captivating tribute to the spirit of New York City, representing a timeless work of art that will continue to enchant audiences for generations to come.
About Piano Solutions XXI:
Piano Solutions XXI is a family-owned and operated piano business specializing in Steinway & Sons pianos and other high-quality instruments. With a focus on restoration, customization, and sales, Piano Solutions XXI combines advanced tools and techniques with traditional craftsmanship to deliver exceptional results. Serving Southern California and clients throughout the United States, Piano Solutions XXI strives to bring the beauty and artistry of pianos into the 21st century.
Designed and meticulously handcrafted in the USA, the New York Serenade captures the essence of two iconic artistic movements: the exquisite elegance of Fabergé and the mesmerizing rhythm of the American Jazz Era. This extraordinary instrument encapsulates the grandeur and vibrancy of New York City, offering a harmonious celebration of its rich cultural heritage.
Among its captivating features, the New York Serenade boasts a multi-dimensional design and artwork that has been expertly layered to create a mesmerizing visual experience. As light gracefully dances across its surface, the imagery of legendary landmarks such as the Cotton Club, Central Park, Grand Central Station, Brooklyn Bridge, and New York Steinway Hall vividly comes to life, immersing the audience in a symphony of color and form.
Glistening like a constellation of stars, the New York Serenade is adorned with over 170,000 diamond-cut zirconia stones. Each stone has been meticulously handset to create a breathtaking visual tapestry that magnificently captures the essence of this remarkable instrument. The intensity of the artwork varies as the lighting changes, revealing new facets and depths that delight the eyes and ignite the imagination.
At the forefront of musical innovation, the New York Serenade features the state-of-the-art Live Performance Player System Model LX. This cutting-edge addition empowers the piano to serenade audiences with live music performances, including beloved classics by Frank Sinatra and other renowned composers. With the convenience of an iPad, one can explore a curated library of musical compositions and witness the fusion of tradition and technology in this unparalleled instrument.
The creation of the New York Serenade is the result of a 5-year painstaking research and development, a collaboration between two visionary artists: Katherine Banyasz, a renowned graphic artist, and her father, Gene Korolev, a master piano technician. Their combined expertise and unwavering passion for their respective crafts have culminated in the realization of a truly remarkable instrument that seamlessly marries artistry and engineering.
Reflecting on the New York Serenade, Katherine Banyasz expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "When I first arrived in the United States, it was the vibrant city of New York that greeted me. Designing a piano that pays tribute to the city I love has been a dream come true. To me, the New York Serenade embodies the essence of the American Dream."
Gene Korolev added, "The complexity and detail of this creation mean it is unlikely to be replicated. This unique project allowed me to blend my technical skills with a profound love for music and art. The New York Serenade is a singular testament to the enduring beauty and innovation that arise when passion meets precision."
The New York Serenade serves as a testament to the boundless possibilities of artistic expression and the harmonious convergence of diverse influences. It is a captivating tribute to the spirit of New York City, representing a timeless work of art that will continue to enchant audiences for generations to come.
About Piano Solutions XXI:
Piano Solutions XXI is a family-owned and operated piano business specializing in Steinway & Sons pianos and other high-quality instruments. With a focus on restoration, customization, and sales, Piano Solutions XXI combines advanced tools and techniques with traditional craftsmanship to deliver exceptional results. Serving Southern California and clients throughout the United States, Piano Solutions XXI strives to bring the beauty and artistry of pianos into the 21st century.
Contact
Katherine BanyaszContact
818.503.0800
www.luxurycustompiano.com
818.503.0800
www.luxurycustompiano.com
Categories