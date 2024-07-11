Fulham Hosts UK’s Largest English Sparkling Wine Fair & Tasting with Sparkle Sundays
Londoners are set to celebrate the summer at the English Summer Wine Fair on July 21 on Parsons Green, Fulham. The event includes free wine tastings from over a dozen vineyards, food pairings from local gourmet producers, and a festival bar serving wines from each of the vendors on site by the bottle and by the glass.
London, United Kingdom, July 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- With over a dozen award-winning English vineyards participating in the event, there are over 25 different sparkling and still wines to taste. Top British food vendors are participating in the event and offering traditional pairings for the wines.
“I believe English sparkling is the premier sparkling wine in the world. We decided that the product is too good to have gone untasted for so long – so we have organized an event that will let thousands of people try new vineyards or even try English Sparkling for the first time,” says event organizer Kate Love.
Vinyards offering free tastings include Silverhand Estates, Roebuck, Rathfinny, Hambleton, Burn Valley Vinyard, Dawshill, Fair Mile, The Wharie Experience, The Secret Vinyard, Bewl Water Vineyard, Nine Oaks, Oastbrook, and Mudwall Wines.
Food market vendors include Bray Cured charcuterie, Ostra Regal Oysters, scones and cakes from The Happy Bakery, and cheeses from Paxton and Whitfield. Non-alcoholic options are available including non-alcoholic sparkling wine from Lyre’s and OhMG flavoured sparkling waters.
The Wine and Food Market event is free to enter and open to the public. It is family friendly and dog friendly. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and spend the day basking in the sunshine and tasting the best of Britain tipples on site.
For more information, please follow us @sparkle_sundays or contact hello@sparklesundays.com.
