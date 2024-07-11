Fulham Hosts UK’s Largest English Sparkling Wine Fair & Tasting with Sparkle Sundays

Londoners are set to celebrate the summer at the English Summer Wine Fair on July 21 on Parsons Green, Fulham. The event includes free wine tastings from over a dozen vineyards, food pairings from local gourmet producers, and a festival bar serving wines from each of the vendors on site by the bottle and by the glass.