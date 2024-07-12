Moat Title Security Co. Launches a Unique Document to Protect Homeowners from Squatters
Oklahoma City, OK, July 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Moat Title Security Co., a new and innovative leader in providing property title protection services, today announced the launch of a new document designed to protect property owners from the growing threat and risk of squatters. The new document, called the Notice of Occupancy (“NOO”), is a copyrighted legal document placed in the public records to both deter squatters from targeting a property while providing critical and powerful evidence for property owners to present to the courts to accelerate an order for eviction in the event of an attack.
“We are excited to launch the Moat Notice of Occupancy,” said Curt Moore, CEO of Moat Title Security Co. “This innovative document provides property owners with a unique layer of protection against squatters which is unfortunately a growing problem in the United States. We believe that the Notice of Occupancy is the most effective way to proactively protect your property from an unauthorized occupancy which can take months to resolve while the property is often significantly damaged.”
Moat’s Notice of Occupancy is available to property owners in all fifty states. Property owners can complete a short online application on the moattitlesecurity.com website. A Moat representative will prepare the document for execution and notarization and record the document in the public records. The cost to prepare and record the Notice of Occupancy is $295 and there are no additional monthly or annual fees. Property owners who intend to have legitimate tenants can record a Notice of Property Lease for $195 to identify legitimate tenants as the only means of another party occupying the property.
About Moat Title Security Company
Moat Title Security Co. is a leading provider of property title fraud and squatter protection services. In addition to the Notice of Occupancy, the company offers its Notice of Title Freeze which protects property owners from title fraud by effectively freezing their title in the public records. Moat Title Security Co. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with a growing local representation across the country.
For more information, visit moattitlesecurity.com.
Contact: curt@moattitlesecurity.com | (405) 876-4392
