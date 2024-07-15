Atlantic Health Strategies Welcomes Melissa Scopa as Director of Quality Assurance

Atlantic Health Strategies is pleased to announce Melissa Scopa as the new Director of Quality Assurance, effective July 15, 2024. Melissa brings over a decade of experience in quality assurance and compliance in the behavioral health sector. Her expertise in regulatory and payer requirements will enhance their commitment to exceeding standards and delivering exceptional value. Visit Atlantic Health Strategies for more information.