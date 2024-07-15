Atlantic Health Strategies Welcomes Melissa Scopa as Director of Quality Assurance
West Palm Beach, FL, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Atlantic Health Strategies is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Scopa as the new Director of Quality Assurance. Melissa joins the team with over a decade of notable experience in quality assurance and compliance within the behavioral health sector, specializing in substance use disorder and mental health.
In her previous roles, Melissa has demonstrated a commitment to enhancing service delivery through meticulous compliance and quality assurance initiatives. Her expertise encompasses a wide range of regulatory and payer requirements, enriching and strengthening the Atlantic Health Strategies team.
At Atlantic Health Strategies, Melissa will lead efforts to ensure that their clients not only meet but exceed regulatory standards and payer expectations. Her work will be crucial in guiding our growing client base through the complexities of compliance program design, navigating payer audits, adhering to rigorous guidelines, and developing effective corrective action plans.
"Melissa’s extensive experience and proven track record in leading quality assurance teams will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and deliver exceptional value to our clients," said Leah Kendall, Chief Compliance Officer at Atlantic Health Strategies. "We are thrilled to have her on board and are confident that her contributions will enhance our capabilities in serving our clients."
Melissa is equally enthusiastic about her new role, stating, "I am excited to join Atlantic Health Strategies and to contribute to their admirable reputation in the industry. I look forward to working with the team to further strengthen our compliance frameworks and quality assurance processes."
Melissa’s appointment is effective July 15, 2024 and she will be based at the Atlantic Health Strategies headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida.
About Atlantic Health Strategies: Atlantic Health Strategies is dedicated to improving the behavioral health industry through innovative solutions and expert guidance. With a focus on program design, managed services, and M&A advisory, we empower healthcare providers to achieve operational excellence and deliver high-quality care. Our commitment to leveraging technology and industry best practices sets us apart as a trusted partner in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape.
For more information about Atlantic Health Strategies and our comprehensive services, please visit www.atlanticbehavioral.com or contact info@atlanticbehavioral.com.
Media Contact:
Janell Scherbarth
Director of Marketing
janell@atlanticbehavioral.com
