Tigertail Asian Film Festival Debuts in Tampa, Celebrates Asian and International Cinema
The Tigertail Asian Film Festival successfully debuted on July 13, 2024, at LOOK Dine-In Cinema in Tampa, marking a significant milestone as Tampa Bay's first Asian-inspired film festival. Organized by Tian Liu founder of Tigertail Pictures, the event showcased 28 local and international short films alongside one international feature film, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and storytelling traditions of Asian and international cinema.
Tampa, FL, July 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Tigertail Asian Film Festival made its highly anticipated debut on July 13, 2024, at LOOK Dine-In Cinema in Tampa's University Mall. This inaugural event marked a significant milestone as Tampa Bay's first Asian-inspired film festival, bringing together filmmakers, artists, and cinema enthusiasts to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and storytelling traditions of Asian cinema. The festival screened 28 local and international short films and 1 international feature film.
Welcome to the Tigertail Asian Film Festival
Founded by Tian Liu of Tigertail Pictures, the festival aims to be a premier platform for showcasing the vibrant and diverse stories of Asian filmmakers. Open to all creators and audiences, the Tigertail Asian Film Festival is dedicated to promoting cultural exchange and artistic collaboration through the powerful medium of film.
Their Mission
The Tigertail Asian Film Festival is committed to celebrating the artistry and cultural richness of Asian cinema. By providing a dynamic platform for filmmakers to present their work, the festival fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of Asian cultures. This inclusive event embraces a wide range of perspectives and talents, making it a true celebration of diversity in filmmaking.
Event Highlights
The festival featured an impressive lineup of performances and speakers, enriching the cinematic experience for attendees:
- Everett Anthony - Renowned comedian, who entertained the audience with his stand-up comedy routine.
- Annie Dong - Acclaimed artist and muralist, who captivated attendees with a live painting session.
- Jesse Gebryel - Writer, director, and executive producer, who shared valuable insights on building a successful career in film.
- James Sang Lee - ISKA World Champion, martial artist, fight choreographer, who inspired the audience with his extensive experience in film and video production.
- Tian Liu - Founder/CEO of Tigertail Asian Film Festival and Tigertail Pictures,movie producer,cinematographer, renowned for collaborations with industry icons such as Oscar winner Tim Burton and three-time Oscar nominee for best cinematography Dean Cundey, also graced the event.
A Heartfelt Thank You
They extend their deepest gratitude to all the filmmakers who supported and submitted their works to the Tigertail Asian Film Festival. Your incredible talent and dedication to the craft of cinema have truly inspired us. They are thrilled to have connected globally through your remarkable films. For those who couldn't attend, please join them next year.
Winning Filmmakers:
- Best Film Investor: Brothers - Darkhan Tulegenov
- Exhibition Categories: The Ether Tales - Richard Gil & Bruce Willis
- Best Music/Sound:
- Igwe Jones - Tarik Nkosi, Joe Lazala, Hasani Sadiki, Igew Jones
- Fantasy Island - Xenzu Wang
- Fire - Victor Zheng & Matijn De Haan
- Best Actress:
- Alexa - Rrita Toka
- Patsy - Yola Jean Lu
- Best Actor:
- Steppe - Duaren Sergazin
- Agony - Dominic Witham
- A good fight - Rick Ramos
- Best Editor: Just Like Water - Manos Triantafillakis
- Best Screenwriter: Alexa - Jesse Gebryel & Christos Pietris
- Best First Time Female Filmmaker: For Roy - Vivian Cheung
- Best First Time Filmmaker:
- Status - Madhan Karthick
- Stay - Junghyun Hwang
- Hope of Team China - Runze Zhang, Bicong Li
- Best Cinematographer: Bird Drone - Radheya Jang Jegatheva
- Best Female Producer: Bird Drone - Hannah Ngo
- Best Producer: Steppe - Maxim Akbarov
- Best Female Director: PO Act I Part 1 - Yiling Lu
- Best Director:
- Will You Come Up? - Ho-seung Son
- No Propitious Time to Say Goodbye - Jiu-Lin Li
- Best Action Film:
- Strings of Sorrow - Jay Kwon
- Elizabeth - Courtney Chen
- Best Picture: The Start - Ernar Nurgaliev
Acknowledging Their Supporters
The success of the Tigertail Asian Film Festival would not have been possible without the dedication and support of theirr amazing volunteers, performers, and speakers, photo:Matthew Hill. Their hard work and commitment enriched the festival experience for all attendees. They would also like to extend their gratitude to TBCN and Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Tampa Bay for their invaluable support in making this event a reality.
Attendees also enjoyed this delightful treat while immersing themselves in the world of Asian cinema with their Coconut Ice Cream vendor.
A Successful Inaugural Event
With over a hundred attendees, the first Tigertail Asian Film Festival was a tremendous success. The festival not only showcased outstanding films but also facilitated meaningful discussions and networking opportunities for filmmakers and enthusiasts alike. This is the place to connect with movie lovers.
Call for Submissions for 2025
They are excited to announce that submissions are now open for the 2025 Tigertail Asian Film Festival. Filmmakers are invited to submit their works and be part of this prestigious event.
Contact:
For any inquiries, please reach out to us at contact@tigertailpictures.com
About Tigertail Asian Film Festival
The Tigertail Asian Film Festival is dedicated to celebrating and promoting Asian cinema and filmmakers. Through our annual event, we aim to provide a platform for diverse voices and stories, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Asian cultures.
Media Contact:
Tian Liu
Festival Owner
Tigertail Asian Film Festival
IG @tigertail.asian.filmfestival
contact@tigertailpictures.com
Tiktok: @@tian.liu..movies
https://tigertailpictures.wixsite.com/tigertailasian-film
Welcome to the Tigertail Asian Film Festival
Founded by Tian Liu of Tigertail Pictures, the festival aims to be a premier platform for showcasing the vibrant and diverse stories of Asian filmmakers. Open to all creators and audiences, the Tigertail Asian Film Festival is dedicated to promoting cultural exchange and artistic collaboration through the powerful medium of film.
Their Mission
The Tigertail Asian Film Festival is committed to celebrating the artistry and cultural richness of Asian cinema. By providing a dynamic platform for filmmakers to present their work, the festival fosters a deeper understanding and appreciation of Asian cultures. This inclusive event embraces a wide range of perspectives and talents, making it a true celebration of diversity in filmmaking.
Event Highlights
The festival featured an impressive lineup of performances and speakers, enriching the cinematic experience for attendees:
- Everett Anthony - Renowned comedian, who entertained the audience with his stand-up comedy routine.
- Annie Dong - Acclaimed artist and muralist, who captivated attendees with a live painting session.
- Jesse Gebryel - Writer, director, and executive producer, who shared valuable insights on building a successful career in film.
- James Sang Lee - ISKA World Champion, martial artist, fight choreographer, who inspired the audience with his extensive experience in film and video production.
- Tian Liu - Founder/CEO of Tigertail Asian Film Festival and Tigertail Pictures,movie producer,cinematographer, renowned for collaborations with industry icons such as Oscar winner Tim Burton and three-time Oscar nominee for best cinematography Dean Cundey, also graced the event.
A Heartfelt Thank You
They extend their deepest gratitude to all the filmmakers who supported and submitted their works to the Tigertail Asian Film Festival. Your incredible talent and dedication to the craft of cinema have truly inspired us. They are thrilled to have connected globally through your remarkable films. For those who couldn't attend, please join them next year.
Winning Filmmakers:
- Best Film Investor: Brothers - Darkhan Tulegenov
- Exhibition Categories: The Ether Tales - Richard Gil & Bruce Willis
- Best Music/Sound:
- Igwe Jones - Tarik Nkosi, Joe Lazala, Hasani Sadiki, Igew Jones
- Fantasy Island - Xenzu Wang
- Fire - Victor Zheng & Matijn De Haan
- Best Actress:
- Alexa - Rrita Toka
- Patsy - Yola Jean Lu
- Best Actor:
- Steppe - Duaren Sergazin
- Agony - Dominic Witham
- A good fight - Rick Ramos
- Best Editor: Just Like Water - Manos Triantafillakis
- Best Screenwriter: Alexa - Jesse Gebryel & Christos Pietris
- Best First Time Female Filmmaker: For Roy - Vivian Cheung
- Best First Time Filmmaker:
- Status - Madhan Karthick
- Stay - Junghyun Hwang
- Hope of Team China - Runze Zhang, Bicong Li
- Best Cinematographer: Bird Drone - Radheya Jang Jegatheva
- Best Female Producer: Bird Drone - Hannah Ngo
- Best Producer: Steppe - Maxim Akbarov
- Best Female Director: PO Act I Part 1 - Yiling Lu
- Best Director:
- Will You Come Up? - Ho-seung Son
- No Propitious Time to Say Goodbye - Jiu-Lin Li
- Best Action Film:
- Strings of Sorrow - Jay Kwon
- Elizabeth - Courtney Chen
- Best Picture: The Start - Ernar Nurgaliev
Acknowledging Their Supporters
The success of the Tigertail Asian Film Festival would not have been possible without the dedication and support of theirr amazing volunteers, performers, and speakers, photo:Matthew Hill. Their hard work and commitment enriched the festival experience for all attendees. They would also like to extend their gratitude to TBCN and Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Tampa Bay for their invaluable support in making this event a reality.
Attendees also enjoyed this delightful treat while immersing themselves in the world of Asian cinema with their Coconut Ice Cream vendor.
A Successful Inaugural Event
With over a hundred attendees, the first Tigertail Asian Film Festival was a tremendous success. The festival not only showcased outstanding films but also facilitated meaningful discussions and networking opportunities for filmmakers and enthusiasts alike. This is the place to connect with movie lovers.
Call for Submissions for 2025
They are excited to announce that submissions are now open for the 2025 Tigertail Asian Film Festival. Filmmakers are invited to submit their works and be part of this prestigious event.
Contact:
For any inquiries, please reach out to us at contact@tigertailpictures.com
About Tigertail Asian Film Festival
The Tigertail Asian Film Festival is dedicated to celebrating and promoting Asian cinema and filmmakers. Through our annual event, we aim to provide a platform for diverse voices and stories, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Asian cultures.
Media Contact:
Tian Liu
Festival Owner
Tigertail Asian Film Festival
IG @tigertail.asian.filmfestival
contact@tigertailpictures.com
Tiktok: @@tian.liu..movies
https://tigertailpictures.wixsite.com/tigertailasian-film
Contact
Tigertail Asian Film FestivalContact
Tian Liu
IG @tigertail.asian.filmfestival
https://tigertailpictures.wixsite.com/tigertailasian-film
Tian Liu
IG @tigertail.asian.filmfestival
https://tigertailpictures.wixsite.com/tigertailasian-film
Categories