Paragon Theaters Launches Sensory Friendly Screenings for Kids of All Ages
Paragon Theaters launches monthly Sensory Friendly Screenings for kids of all ages, at all Paragon locations nationwide, starting Saturday, July 20, with DESPICABLE ME 4.
Deerfield Beach, FL, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paragon Theaters, home of the exclusive enclave of Lux Box VIP Dine-in Seats and Axis15 and Axis15 Extreme large format screens, is excited to announce the launch of their kids Sensory Friendly Screenings, starting with Universal Pictures smash hit Despicable Me 4, Saturday, July 20, at all Paragon locations nationwide.
Paragon Theaters wants to ensure that all children have the opportunity to see their favorite films on the big screen. That said, for those kids who may need a little extra assistance, Paragon will be screening the latest family films in an auditorium where the lights are fully on, the sound levels are kept low and to a minimum, and it’s actually okay for kids to get up and move around, talk, and even dance in the aisles. Paragon plans on holding these screenings monthly on a Saturday at 10:00am, and all tickets for children and adults are only $5.
The following are the current list of titles that Paragon intends to screen as Sensory Friendly for the remainder of the year (please note that all dates and films are subject to change):
Despicable Me 4 - July 20, 2024
Harold and the Purple Crayon - August 8, 2024
Transformers One - September 28, 2024
The Wild Robot - October 12, 2024
Moana Two - December 14, 2024
"Paragon Theaters is excited to launch special needs sensory friendly screenings, an initiative that embodies our dedication to the communities we live and work in," said Mike Whalen and Mike Wilson, owners of Paragon Theaters. "These screenings hold a deep meaning for our team, as they reflect our commitment to providing inclusive and enjoyable experiences for all our guests. We are extremely proud of this program and look forward to its success for many years to come."
For more information about the new Sensory Friendly Screenings at Paragon Theaters, please visit www.ParagonTheaters.com for more information, tickets and showtimes.
About Paragon Theaters
Paragon Theaters was founded in 2009 by Michael Whalen and Michael Wilson, former executives at Muvico Theaters. Paragon Theaters is passionate about its customer experience and focuses on innovation in amenities and enhanced service. Paragon's ground-breaking concepts such as Lux Box VIP Dine-In Seating and Axis15 Extreme tilted screens are featured in every Paragon location and are just a few examples of the company's unique offerings. Guests can experience the most optimal way to see a movie in Paragon’s Axis15 Extreme auditoriums - featuring a 15-degree tilted screen complete with 4K Laser Projection and Dolby Atmos immersive sound. Couple that with Paragon’s patented private enclave of VIP Lux Box Dine-In reclining seats, featuring heated seats and swing out table tops; guests can order menu items from our kitchen and full bar by simply scanning a QR code. The guest experience is further rewarded with Paragon’s acclaimed Diamond Rewards loyalty program, where members earn rewards faster and more frequently than most competitor programs. In addition to movie theaters, Paragon operates a unique bar and restaurant concept called The Agency Bar & Social, at the Fenton location in Cary, NC where guests indulge in a full menu of handcrafted eats and drinks local to the area, along with an extensive selection of beers and wine to compliment guests’ visits to the theater. Paragon Theaters currently operates four locations - three in Florida and one in North Carolina, and it is currently positioned to double the size of the company by 2025, including a location currently under construction in Falls Church, VA. Paragon Theaters is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fl. Visit www.paragontheaters.com for showtimes, tickets and more.
Paragon Theaters wants to ensure that all children have the opportunity to see their favorite films on the big screen. That said, for those kids who may need a little extra assistance, Paragon will be screening the latest family films in an auditorium where the lights are fully on, the sound levels are kept low and to a minimum, and it’s actually okay for kids to get up and move around, talk, and even dance in the aisles. Paragon plans on holding these screenings monthly on a Saturday at 10:00am, and all tickets for children and adults are only $5.
The following are the current list of titles that Paragon intends to screen as Sensory Friendly for the remainder of the year (please note that all dates and films are subject to change):
Despicable Me 4 - July 20, 2024
Harold and the Purple Crayon - August 8, 2024
Transformers One - September 28, 2024
The Wild Robot - October 12, 2024
Moana Two - December 14, 2024
"Paragon Theaters is excited to launch special needs sensory friendly screenings, an initiative that embodies our dedication to the communities we live and work in," said Mike Whalen and Mike Wilson, owners of Paragon Theaters. "These screenings hold a deep meaning for our team, as they reflect our commitment to providing inclusive and enjoyable experiences for all our guests. We are extremely proud of this program and look forward to its success for many years to come."
For more information about the new Sensory Friendly Screenings at Paragon Theaters, please visit www.ParagonTheaters.com for more information, tickets and showtimes.
About Paragon Theaters
Paragon Theaters was founded in 2009 by Michael Whalen and Michael Wilson, former executives at Muvico Theaters. Paragon Theaters is passionate about its customer experience and focuses on innovation in amenities and enhanced service. Paragon's ground-breaking concepts such as Lux Box VIP Dine-In Seating and Axis15 Extreme tilted screens are featured in every Paragon location and are just a few examples of the company's unique offerings. Guests can experience the most optimal way to see a movie in Paragon’s Axis15 Extreme auditoriums - featuring a 15-degree tilted screen complete with 4K Laser Projection and Dolby Atmos immersive sound. Couple that with Paragon’s patented private enclave of VIP Lux Box Dine-In reclining seats, featuring heated seats and swing out table tops; guests can order menu items from our kitchen and full bar by simply scanning a QR code. The guest experience is further rewarded with Paragon’s acclaimed Diamond Rewards loyalty program, where members earn rewards faster and more frequently than most competitor programs. In addition to movie theaters, Paragon operates a unique bar and restaurant concept called The Agency Bar & Social, at the Fenton location in Cary, NC where guests indulge in a full menu of handcrafted eats and drinks local to the area, along with an extensive selection of beers and wine to compliment guests’ visits to the theater. Paragon Theaters currently operates four locations - three in Florida and one in North Carolina, and it is currently positioned to double the size of the company by 2025, including a location currently under construction in Falls Church, VA. Paragon Theaters is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Fl. Visit www.paragontheaters.com for showtimes, tickets and more.
Contact
Paragon TheatersContact
Jared Comess
305-409-7948
www.paragontheaters.com
Jared Comess
305-409-7948
www.paragontheaters.com
Categories