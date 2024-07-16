Nuvem, a Leading Pharmacy Technology and Services Company Appoints New CTO
Mount Laurel, NJ, July 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nuvem, a high-growth, healthcare technology company offering an integrated suite of pharmacy claims administration technology, high-level of 340B support and services and onsite pharmacy management services to safety net healthcare providers, announced that Jim Harter has joined the Company as its new Chief Technology Officer.
Mr. Harter brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to his role at Nuvem, as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Jim is responsible for the management of all aspects of software engineering, data engineering, and DevOps. He has a proven track record as a CTO and in technology with extensive experience in software architecture, data analytics, and cloud computing. Most recently, he served as the CTO of Groups Recover Together, an Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) treatment provider. While there he helped develop, build and launch a telemedicine platform that supports their unique care model and improve access for patients. Prior to that, Jim served as the Chief Architect and Chief Technology Officer of TractManager, a provider of several healthcare-focused solutions such as contract lifecycle management, purchasing analysis, value analysis, and provider credentialing until its acquisition by symplr. In addition, Jim was also the CTO of RemitDATA, a healthcare software company with solutions for revenue cycle management (RCM) analytics and denial management, until its acquisition by eSolutions. Jim is a former nuclear submarine officer in the U.S. Navy and holds a B.S. in Chemistry from the U.S. Naval Academy and an M.S. in Chemistry from the University of Maryland.
“I am honored and thrilled to be joining the remarkable team at Nuvem, especially at such an exciting time,” said Jim Harter, Nuvem’s new CTO. “I am excited to further shape our technology strategy and to accelerate our pace of innovation for our clients and partners across the country. With a robust technological foundation Nuvem is positioned to continue to contribute to the ongoing pharmacy technological transformation in this market.”
“We are thrilled to have Jim on board as our new CTO,” said Matt Umscheid, CEO of Nuvem. “His extensive experience and proven leadership skills make him an invaluable asset to our team. We are confident that Jim will help us continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions for clients, pharmacies and patients while maintaining the highest standards.”
About Nuvem
Nuvem is an industry trusted integrated pharmacy partner, offering innovative pharmacy management, 340B technology and compliance solutions. Nuvem provides a single-source solution, empowering healthcare organizations to achieve optimal outcomes and maximize their pharmacy programs' potential. With a relentless focus on client success and a commitment to innovation, Nuvem is driving lasting change in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.nuvem.com.
About Parthenon Capital
Nuvem is sponsored by Parthenon Capital, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with offices in Boston, San Francisco and Austin. Parthenon utilizes niche industry expertise and a deep execution team to invest in growth companies in service and technology industries. Parthenon seeks to be an active and aligned partner to management, either through recapitalization transactions or by backing new executives. Parthenon has particular expertise in financial and insurance services, healthcare and technology services, but seeks any service, technology or delivery business with a strong value proposition and proprietary know-how. For more information, visit www.parthenoncapital.com.
Mr. Harter brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to his role at Nuvem, as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Jim is responsible for the management of all aspects of software engineering, data engineering, and DevOps. He has a proven track record as a CTO and in technology with extensive experience in software architecture, data analytics, and cloud computing. Most recently, he served as the CTO of Groups Recover Together, an Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) treatment provider. While there he helped develop, build and launch a telemedicine platform that supports their unique care model and improve access for patients. Prior to that, Jim served as the Chief Architect and Chief Technology Officer of TractManager, a provider of several healthcare-focused solutions such as contract lifecycle management, purchasing analysis, value analysis, and provider credentialing until its acquisition by symplr. In addition, Jim was also the CTO of RemitDATA, a healthcare software company with solutions for revenue cycle management (RCM) analytics and denial management, until its acquisition by eSolutions. Jim is a former nuclear submarine officer in the U.S. Navy and holds a B.S. in Chemistry from the U.S. Naval Academy and an M.S. in Chemistry from the University of Maryland.
“I am honored and thrilled to be joining the remarkable team at Nuvem, especially at such an exciting time,” said Jim Harter, Nuvem’s new CTO. “I am excited to further shape our technology strategy and to accelerate our pace of innovation for our clients and partners across the country. With a robust technological foundation Nuvem is positioned to continue to contribute to the ongoing pharmacy technological transformation in this market.”
“We are thrilled to have Jim on board as our new CTO,” said Matt Umscheid, CEO of Nuvem. “His extensive experience and proven leadership skills make him an invaluable asset to our team. We are confident that Jim will help us continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions for clients, pharmacies and patients while maintaining the highest standards.”
About Nuvem
Nuvem is an industry trusted integrated pharmacy partner, offering innovative pharmacy management, 340B technology and compliance solutions. Nuvem provides a single-source solution, empowering healthcare organizations to achieve optimal outcomes and maximize their pharmacy programs' potential. With a relentless focus on client success and a commitment to innovation, Nuvem is driving lasting change in the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.nuvem.com.
About Parthenon Capital
Nuvem is sponsored by Parthenon Capital, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with offices in Boston, San Francisco and Austin. Parthenon utilizes niche industry expertise and a deep execution team to invest in growth companies in service and technology industries. Parthenon seeks to be an active and aligned partner to management, either through recapitalization transactions or by backing new executives. Parthenon has particular expertise in financial and insurance services, healthcare and technology services, but seeks any service, technology or delivery business with a strong value proposition and proprietary know-how. For more information, visit www.parthenoncapital.com.
Contact
NuvemContact
Melanie Gaffney
(888) 356-6225
https://nuvem.com/
All media requests should be directed to the Vice President of Marketing and Communications listed above.
Melanie Gaffney
(888) 356-6225
https://nuvem.com/
All media requests should be directed to the Vice President of Marketing and Communications listed above.
Categories