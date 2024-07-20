Servpro Aids Colleton Medical Center in Restoring Services After A/C Outage

Colleton Medical Center temporarily shut down inpatient services due to a loss of air conditioning. The hospital quickly installed replacement units and worked with Servpro to dehumidify and sanitize the facility. By Thursday, most services were restored, and patients were returned. Elective surgeries will resume on Monday. The emergency department remained open throughout the disruption, with support from Colleton County Fire Rescue.