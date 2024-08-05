Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2024 to be Named by Web Marketing Association

The Web Marketing Association has announced the call for entries for its 13th annual international MobileWebAward competition, recognizing excellence in mobile websites and mobile applications. The deadline for entries is September 27, 2024. The awards will honor individual and team achievements across 86 industry categories, with top awards including “Best of Industry,” “Best of Show” and “Top Interactive Agency. ” Judging will take place in October, with winners announced in late December.