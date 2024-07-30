Omni Pool Builders Launches "Touchdown to Swim" Event: Win $100,000 Refund If AZ Cats Win NCAA 2024-2025 Championship

Omni Pool Builders and Design announces the "Touchdown to Swim" event, offering clients a chance to win up to $100,000 in pool refunds or credits if the Arizona Cats win the 2024-2025 NCAA National Championship. This innovative campaign not only supports the local team but also fosters community spirit and youth development through strategic investment. Visit tucsonpoolbuilders.com/touchdown_to_swim for more information.