Omni Pool Builders Launches "Touchdown to Swim" Event: Win $100,000 Refund If AZ Cats Win NCAA 2024-2025 Championship
Omni Pool Builders and Design announces the "Touchdown to Swim" event, offering clients a chance to win up to $100,000 in pool refunds or credits if the Arizona Cats win the 2024-2025 NCAA National Championship. This innovative campaign not only supports the local team but also fosters community spirit and youth development through strategic investment. Visit tucsonpoolbuilders.com/touchdown_to_swim for more information.
Tucson, AZ, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- We at Omni Pool Builders and Design are ecstatic to unveil the "Touchdown to Swim" event, a bold initiative that offers our clients the chance to win a refund/credit up to $100,000 on their pool purchase if the Arizona Cats Football Team wins the NCAA National Championship in 2024-2025.
A Testament to Community Spirit and AZ Cats Loyalty
At Omni, we are more than just craftsmen of luxury pools. We are supporters of the AZ Cats, and our latest campaign embodies this commitment. As die-hard fans, we believe in backing our team with actions that inspire and unify our community.
Transparency of Investment:
We believe in transparency and want to share our innovative approach. Instead of traditional ads, we used our quarterly advertising budget to place a strategic bet on the AZ Cats at the FanDuel sportsbook in Phoenix on July 23. This approach not only supports our local team but also brings excitement to our community. By reallocating our ad budget in this fun and engaging way, we aim to offer significant rewards to our clients, support youth development, and create a story that everyone can rally behind. This strategy allows us to give back to the community, provide clients with an opportunity, and highlight our commitment to both our customers and the Cats.
Our Faith in the Cats:
"Our unwavering faith in the AZ Cats is the driving force behind this campaign. We’re not just fans; we are true believers in the potential and spirit of our team," said Martin Lopez, Omni Co-Owner. "This campaign is a testament to our devotion and the deep connection we have with our community. We want to celebrate every victory, not just on the field but in our backyards."
As dedicated fans of the AZ Cats, the 2024-2025 football season is filled with hope and excitement. Under the leadership of their new and esteemed local head coach, our Cats are entering the Big 12 Conference, a significant shift that promises fresh challenges and thrilling matchups. Key players in crucial positions, who had considered leaving but decided to stay, are poised to lead the team with determination and skill. With strong preseason predictions and multiple team members named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the AZ Cats have the potential for greatness. This season is a true underdog story in the making, echoing the spirit of our bold promotion.
Additionally, our commitment to sponsoring youth football camps underscores our dedication to supporting the next generation of athletes. This dual approach not only celebrates our local sports heroes but also gives us the opportunity to leverage our strategic investment in the future of our community.
Call to Action for the Faithful:
We call upon all Tucsonans and AZ Cat fans to join us in this journey. Whether you're in the market for a new pool or want to support us in this exciting endeavor, we welcome your participation! Visit tucsonpoolbuilders.com/touchdown_to_swim
Timeline: Campaign Start Date: August 1, 2024, Campaign End Date: August 30, 2024.
Event Mechanics: Leveraging our quarterly advertising budget by redirecting it to community-centered excitement: AZ Cat’s Team Wins the NCAA National Championship in this Upcoming Season.
Offer: $100k refund or credit for the first 10 new pools sold in August.
Promotion Mechanics 1: Cats Football Team Win & up to $100k Refund/Credit on New Pool:
Eligibility: First 10 pools sold during the promotion period.
Reward: $100k refund or credit if the Cats Football Team wins.
Limitations:
Total Pools Allowed to Participate: First 10 new pools contracted.
Minimum Cost of Pool: $60,000 (Omni to refund/credit $60,000 if the entire pool cost is $60,000).
Maximum Cost of Pool: $100,000 (Omni to refund/credit up to $100,000 if the pool cost is $200,000).
Construction Start: Pool construction must begin (excavation) no later than January 30, 2025.
Credits/Refunds: Awarded the day after excavation or towards future construction payments.
Youth Football Camp Sponsorship (Conditional on Cats Winning):
Promotion Mechanics 2: Cats Football Team Win & 10 Students to Football Camp
Total Budget: $21,000 up-to (10) Students, (Approximately $2,100 per)
Camp Information:
Keith O'Quinn Passing, Receiving, & DB-Academy.
Dates: July 7-9, 2025. Location: Texas. Ages: 7-12 years.
Target Schools: Valencia Middle School, Pistor Middle School, Safford K-8 School, Mansfeld Middle School, and Doolen Middle School.
Limitations: Conditional on Cats Winning NCAA 24-25 Championship.
Contact Information:
Omni Pool Builders and Design LLC
6640 N Oracle Rd. #130, Tucson, AZ 85704, USA
520-222-8503 | info@omnipoolbuilders.com
ROC-KA-5-282151
Omni Pool Builders, your trusted Tucson AZ pool builder. Specializing in value engineered pools that reflect dream backyards. A dedication to innovative design and precise craftsmanship, we offer custom pool solutions that integrate seamlessly into your lifestyle and landscape. Serving Tucson AZ and surrounding areas.
Contact Information:
Martin Lopez
520-222-8503
https://tucsonpoolbuilders.com
