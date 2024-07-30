Texas Select Fencing Expands with New Location in Lubbock, Texas
Texas Select Fencing announces the opening of its new branch in Lubbock, Texas, operated by local owners Nick Teran and Jay Garibay. The new location, Texas Select Fencing of Lubbock, offers a full range of fence and gate services, extending their high-quality, affordable solutions to Lubbock and surrounding areas. Teran expresses enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the comprehensive support and training provided by Texas Select Fencing, enabling a swift and successful launch.
Lubbock, TX, July 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Texas Select Fencing, a leading provider of high-quality fencing solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new branch location in Lubbock, Texas. Texas Select Fencing of Lubbock is proudly owned and operated by Lubbock natives, Nick Teran and Jay Garibay. Both Nick and Jay bring a deep-rooted commitment to serving their community and enhancing local properties.
Nick Teran, co-owner of Texas Select Fencing of Lubbock, shares his enthusiasm: "We were running a small fence staining business and wanted to expand into fence installations but didn't know how to. Partnering with Texas Select Fencing has been an incredible opportunity. Their strong reputation, coupled with their advanced systems, technology, and processes, enables us to deliver a level of quality service that others simply can't match."
This marks the second location for Texas Select Fencing since its inception in 2022, demonstrating the company's rapid growth and success. "We are excited and optimistic that this will be the first of many new locations across Texas. Through our Lubbock branch, we aim to prove our model and continue scaling, providing affordable, high-quality fencing solutions to homeowners and business owners throughout the state," said a company spokesperson.
Nick Teran concludes, "Texas Select Fencing made the startup process fast and easy. We were up and running in just four weeks. They provided comprehensive training on all aspects, from sales to fulfillment. We are thrilled with the launch and eager to see what the future holds."
Texas Select Fencing of Lubbock will offer a full range of fence and gate services, mirroring the offerings of the DFW location. The new branch will serve the Lubbock area, including Wolfforth, Slaton, Shallowater, Abernathy, Idalou, and surrounding cities.
