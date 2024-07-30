Texas Select Fencing Expands with New Location in Lubbock, Texas

Texas Select Fencing announces the opening of its new branch in Lubbock, Texas, operated by local owners Nick Teran and Jay Garibay. The new location, Texas Select Fencing of Lubbock, offers a full range of fence and gate services, extending their high-quality, affordable solutions to Lubbock and surrounding areas. Teran expresses enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the comprehensive support and training provided by Texas Select Fencing, enabling a swift and successful launch.