Dice Dungeons Announces 80s Adventures: a 1980s inspired 5e D&D Supplement

Dice Dungeons, creators of Mutated Monsters for 5e, are launching "80s Adventures," a D&D 5e supplement, on Kickstarter from July 30 to August 30, 2024. It features 80s-inspired subclasses, magical items, adventure modules, spells, and locations. With contributions from award-winning artist Brendan Lancaster, the book promises a nostalgic journey through the 1980s, blending vibrant aesthetics with classic D&D elements.