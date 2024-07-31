Felony Girls Officially Launches to Support Female Felons' Reentry Post-Incarceration

Felony Girls, founded by Starr Austin, Dominica Sharda, and Rashida Morgan, launches to support female felons reentering society. The brand combats stigmas and offers resources like housing, employment, and mental health support. Key initiatives include S.L.A.P. Program, Lavoris Cleaning Company, and The Next Chapter of Life. It also features beauty ventures like Felony Hair, Felony Lashes, and Felony Lip Gloss, and will host monthly online mental health support meetings.