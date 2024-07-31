Felony Girls Officially Launches to Support Female Felons' Reentry Post-Incarceration
Felony Girls, founded by Starr Austin, Dominica Sharda, and Rashida Morgan, launches to support female felons reentering society. The brand combats stigmas and offers resources like housing, employment, and mental health support. Key initiatives include S.L.A.P. Program, Lavoris Cleaning Company, and The Next Chapter of Life. It also features beauty ventures like Felony Hair, Felony Lashes, and Felony Lip Gloss, and will host monthly online mental health support meetings.
Detroit, MI, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Felony Girls, a brand founded by Starr Austin, Dominica Sharda, and Rashida Morgan, proudly announces its official launch. Felony Girls aims to combat societal stigmas and provide critical support and resources for female felons reentering society after incarceration.
Each year, approximately 8,000 individuals return home from Michigan prisons, many of whom are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). These individuals face significant barriers to housing, employment, and other basic needs, with about 26.6% of parolees reincarcerated within three years without proper support. Felony Girls is dedicated to addressing these challenges and supporting female felons in Michigan and surrounding areas.
Key Initiatives and Offerings:
· Breaking Barriers: Felony Girls highlights the systemic challenges in finding housing, employment, and fair judgment post-incarceration, especially for women.
· Dominica Sharda's S.L.A.P. Program: Starting Life After Prison (S.L.A.P.) is a comprehensive peer-led re-entry initiative designed to boost self-esteem, recognize potential, and help individuals achieve the lives they desire. Dominica, who served 15 years without re-entry services, created this program to help others avoid the hardships she faced.
· Rashida Morgan's Lavoris Cleaning Company: Based in Lansing, MI, Lavoris Cleaning Company provides expert commercial and residential cleaning services while specifically hiring individuals with a criminal past, offering them meaningful employment opportunities.
· Starr Austin's Nonprofit, The Next Chapter of Life: Starr's nonprofit is dedicated to helping individuals with housing, job placement, and everyday needs of getting acclimated back into society. It offers a variety of resources including mental health support, therapy, job training, and more.
· Diverse Ventures in Beauty: Felony Girls also includes Starr's Felony Hair, Dominica's Felony Lashes, and Rashida's Felony Lip Gloss. These ventures bring a diverse range of beauty products to empower women, highlighting the importance of beautifying and empowering women while raising awareness about mass incarceration and dismantling stereotypes.
· Providing Essential Resources: Felony Girls’ businesses serve as platforms for social change, offering housing options, employment, and mental health support.
· Building a Sisterhood: Felony Girls will host forthcoming monthly online Zoom meetings focused on self-help exercises, creating a safe space for female felons and the loved ones of incarcerated individuals to share their stories without bias or judgment. These sessions aim to combat depression, feelings of isolation, and the temptation to give up, providing preventative measures, advice, and tips to avoid returning to prison. The sisterhood emphasizes empowerment, accountability exercises, and mutual support to help each other stay on track.
Why This Story Matters: Felony Girls wants to inform women that there are now resources and support available for female felons. The brand is officially launched and ready to offer opportunities, resources, and assistance.
More About Felony Girls: Felony Girls was founded by Starr Austin, Dominica Sharda, and Rashida Morgan - three women who have each served over 10 years in prison and have successfully transformed their lives post-incarceration. They have turned their personal experiences and challenges into a mission to help other female felons navigate reentry into society with dignity and support. By providing essential resources, employment opportunities, and a supportive community, Felony Girls aims to break down the barriers female felons face and empower them to build successful lives.
For more information, visit www.felonygirls.com and follow @thefelonygirls on social media.
Contact
SS Global MediaContact
Tiffany Gaines
(888) 287-5338
www.ssglobalmedia.org
