La Par Lifestyle Celebrates First Year of Its Brick and Mortar HQ Providing Healthier Manicures and Pedicures

La Par, a nail salon offering healthier alternatives to traditional nail care, is celebrating its first anniversary on August 3, 2024, 12-6p PST at 12441 Riverside Dr., Valley Village, CA. The event will feature manicures, massages, hair styling, arts and crafts, permanent jewelry, birth chart readings, and refreshments. Founder Lisa Tran highlights their commitment to eco-friendly practices. Open Tuesday-Saturday by appointment, La Par offers nail services for all genders.