La Par Lifestyle Celebrates First Year of Its Brick and Mortar HQ Providing Healthier Manicures and Pedicures
La Par, a nail salon offering healthier alternatives to traditional nail care, is celebrating its first anniversary on August 3, 2024, 12-6p PST at 12441 Riverside Dr., Valley Village, CA. The event will feature manicures, massages, hair styling, arts and crafts, permanent jewelry, birth chart readings, and refreshments. Founder Lisa Tran highlights their commitment to eco-friendly practices. Open Tuesday-Saturday by appointment, La Par offers nail services for all genders.
Los Angeles, CA, August 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- La Par Lifestyle, an innovative nail salon providing healthier and cleaner alternatives to traditional manicures and pedicures, is celebrating its first year of its brick and mortar salon. On Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 12:00p to 6:00p PST, La Par will host an anniversary celebration at their salon located at 12441 Riverside Dr., Valley Village, CA.
Over the past year, La Par Lifestyle has provided high-quality manicures, pedicures and other nail services with their nail product which is free of formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, BHA and solvents. Their talented and highly-trained team of nail technicians, including Vanessa, Kailin and Jessica, will be providing manicures at the event.
In addition to nail services, the anniversary event will feature Earthing Massage massages, hair styling by Mary Lee, arts and crafts, permanent jewelry, and fresh-pressed juice and wellness shots by Consciously Connected Co. Guests will have the opportunity to experience La Par’s holistic approach to health and wellness while enjoying delicious and nutritious refreshments and giveaways.
“We are thrilled to celebrate our first successful year since opening the space and providing clients with healthier alternatives for nail care and beyond,” said Lisa Tran, founder of La Par Lifestyle. “Our team is passionate about using healthier ingredients and eco-friendly practices that nourish the body and spirit. We look forward to many more years of growth and continued service to our community.”
La Par Lifestyle is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00a to 7:00p PST by appointment only. The salon provides manicures, pedicures, and pop-up services for all genders. All products used are free of formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, BHA and solvents yielding more ethically-sourced, healthier and cleaner products.
About La Par Lifestyle
La Par is a healthier alternative nail salon located in Valley Village, California. Providing high-quality manicures, pedicures and pop-up services, La Par is revolutionizing nail care. All services are performed by highly trained technicians using specialized techniques to yield beautiful results without the use of harsh chemicals. La Par Lifestyle, nail and lifestyle brand, is a motivating reminder to the masses to take care of yourself and others while you live life exceptionally. For more information, visit laparlifestyle.com.
Over the past year, La Par Lifestyle has provided high-quality manicures, pedicures and other nail services with their nail product which is free of formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, BHA and solvents. Their talented and highly-trained team of nail technicians, including Vanessa, Kailin and Jessica, will be providing manicures at the event.
In addition to nail services, the anniversary event will feature Earthing Massage massages, hair styling by Mary Lee, arts and crafts, permanent jewelry, and fresh-pressed juice and wellness shots by Consciously Connected Co. Guests will have the opportunity to experience La Par’s holistic approach to health and wellness while enjoying delicious and nutritious refreshments and giveaways.
“We are thrilled to celebrate our first successful year since opening the space and providing clients with healthier alternatives for nail care and beyond,” said Lisa Tran, founder of La Par Lifestyle. “Our team is passionate about using healthier ingredients and eco-friendly practices that nourish the body and spirit. We look forward to many more years of growth and continued service to our community.”
La Par Lifestyle is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00a to 7:00p PST by appointment only. The salon provides manicures, pedicures, and pop-up services for all genders. All products used are free of formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, BHA and solvents yielding more ethically-sourced, healthier and cleaner products.
About La Par Lifestyle
La Par is a healthier alternative nail salon located in Valley Village, California. Providing high-quality manicures, pedicures and pop-up services, La Par is revolutionizing nail care. All services are performed by highly trained technicians using specialized techniques to yield beautiful results without the use of harsh chemicals. La Par Lifestyle, nail and lifestyle brand, is a motivating reminder to the masses to take care of yourself and others while you live life exceptionally. For more information, visit laparlifestyle.com.
Contact
La Par LifestyleContact
Aicardo Rivera, Jr.
646-257-9004
www.laparlifestyle.com
Aicardo Rivera, Jr.
646-257-9004
www.laparlifestyle.com
Categories