Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Georgetown - Teravista
Georgetown, TX, August 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Georgetown - Teravista. The center is preparing to open on August 16th weekend. Owner Krishna Padmaja Chennapragada has been working hard with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Georgetown - Teravista, TX area.
As the demand for after-school enrichment programs grows, our franchise teams are focusing on emerging communities where new families are looking for exceptional educational opportunities for their children post-school hours. Sridevi saw considerable potential for expansion and was especially impressed with the structure and design of the programs offered by Best Brains, believing they have a positive impact on students’ educational growth.
The center offers spacious facilities to accommodate various programs and acts as a community hub for families who prioritize education. Classes are held in person on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from programs in Math, English, Coding, and Abacus, all led by certified instructors. Franchise Success Manager Elanor Smith notes, “All our new locations now include our Coding program from the start.” She continues, “Introducing Coding classes right away at our newest centers attracts considerable interest from parents looking for dynamic programs that bolster classroom skills, which is exactly what our program aims to achieve.” Additionally, Best Brains features a unique Abacus program, designed to be both fun and educational, utilizing the right side of the brain to enhance overall mental agility.
As a member of a volunteer organization and school PTA, Krishna has been dedicated to helping children achieve their academic goals and dreams. She has also been involved in summer camps, and working to prevent the summer slide for groups of 20-25 kids during that time.
Krishna is looking forward to gaining support from her community and families and she is looking forward to having the opportunity to work with local children.
For insights into how Best Brains Georgetown - Teravista can enhance your child's academic performance, reach out at (512) 737-0000 or email georgetownteravista@bestbrains.com
