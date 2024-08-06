Halstead Media Group Wins Prestigious Netty Awards for for Best Landscaping Marketing Agency and Best Landscape Website Design Agency
Middletown, DE, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Halstead Media Group has been recognized for its outstanding work in digital marketing at the Netty Awards, one of the most esteemed accolades in the digital age. Halstead’s exceptional work has earned them the prestigious awards for Best Landscaping Marketing Agency and Best Landscape Website Design Agency; and honoree for Best Cross-Platform Advertising Strategy.
The Netty Awards celebrate achievements in the digital landscape, honoring top companies and leaders across more than 100 distinct categories. It sets a benchmark for excellence and is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and technical prowess demonstrated by the winners.
"These accolades are more than just symbols; they represent our relentless dedication to crafting solutions that not only elevate landscape industry businesses but also deliver tangible results—more leads. At HALSTEAD, we believe in putting our clients at the forefront of everything we do, and these awards reinforce our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our partners. Our innovative approach means your company gets seen, heard, and engaged across multiple platforms, maximizing your reach and impact," said Anna Halstead, Co-owner at Halstead.
Netty Awards recipients are selected based on factors including creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence in their respective fields.
Halstead’s Wins Include:
Best Landscaping Marketing Agency: Recognized for Halstead’s comprehensive and strategic approach to landscaping marketing, delivering exceptional results for their clients.
Best Landscape Design Agency: Awarded for their innovative design solutions that blend aesthetics and functionality, creating stunning outdoor spaces.
Honoree Award:
Best Cross-Platform Advertising Strategy: Honored for their ability to seamlessly integrate advertising across multiple platforms, maximizing reach and engagement.
For those interested in more information about Halstead Media and their award-winning work, please visit https://www.halsteadmedia.com.
About Halstead Media Group
Halstead helps lawn, landscape, & outdoor living companies eliminate instability, fuel growth, and shape a lasting legacy with year-round, specialized marketing systems. Visit halsteadmedia.com to explore the core system, case studies, and educational resources.
About The Netty Awards
Established to celebrate achievement in the digital age, the Netty Awards are one of the most trusted accolades in the industry. Recognizing excellence across over 100 unique categories, the awards honor top leaders and companies that demonstrate creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall impact in their field. Learn more about Halstead’s Netty awards here.
For those interested in more information about Halstead Media and their award-winning work, please visit https://www.halsteadmedia.com.
Contact
Anna and Corey Halstead
845-475-8162
halsteadmedia.com
