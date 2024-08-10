Relax The Back Celebrates 40 Years of Promoting Healthier Lifestyles
Relax The Back Greenville celebrates 40 years of providing the best solutions for its clients. August finds month long offers with a special celebration extravaganza the weekend of August 15-18. With celebrity guests, local talent, all day drawings for prizes, and register to win grand prize.
Greenville, SC, August 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Relax The Back is proud to celebrate 40 years of providing the best in solutions for its clients. Founded in 1984 by an osteopath passionate about improving his patients' well-being, Relax The Back has evolved from a small venture into a trusted specialty health and wellness retailer This month, the brand is celebrating with special promotions, exclusive offers and some special events to commemorate this significant milestone.
Relax The Back’s Greenville location on Woodruff Road is adding a little bit more party dust to their celebration with a weekend extravaganza event. Starting Thursday August 15 and continuing through Sunday August 18 the local Relax The Back store will host pop the balloon for additional savings and prize drawings throughout the day along with a register to win grand prize of a $2000 Wellness Gift Basket. Saturday will find visits from local celebrities and local talent. Joey Hudson from WORD "Sunrise Carolina" morning show will be available to meet and greet, InMotion Wellness studios of Greer will provide stretch sessions, and local Reiki Practioner Rett McAdam will be on hand for consultations.
Local owner Ashley Puleo is excited by the community support. “The retailers and restaurants at the Shops at Greenridge have been so supportive, providing us with great gifts to share with our clientele and helping us celebrate with things like cooking demonstrations and gift cards! It’s a true sense of how our community gathers to support local small businesses.”
Relationship with the Medical Community and Focus on Wellness
From its inception, Relax The Back built strong relationships with the medical community, uniquely positioning the company as a leader in specialty health care retail. What began with a focus on self-care products to relieve neck and back pain has grown into a holistic approach to a healthier lifestyle. Their curated assortment now includes everything from zero-gravity recliners and state-of-the-art massage chairs to ergonomic office solutions and specialty mattresses - all designed to enhance wellness in every aspect of daily life.
The Global Wellness Institute defines wellness as the active pursuit of activities, choices and lifestyles that lead to a state of holistic health. Source: Global Wellness Institute – “What is Wellness.”
"In today’s fast-paced world, the importance of wellness has never been greater," says Andrew Cohen, President of Relax The Back. "People are increasingly aware of how their habits and environment impact their health. At Relax The Back, we’re proud to provide products and education to help our clients create healthier routines and spaces that foster well-being."
Store Experience: Personalized Service and Custom-fit Solutions
Store owners and consultants are extensively trained in strategies to enhance wellness and promote proper posture. Relax The Back offers a personalized experience, emphasizing education and custom-fit solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. Because of this, many medical professionals trust Relax The Back as a resource for prevention and ongoing care.
“Our store provides an exceptional experience for our clients,” says Ashley “We focus on understanding their specific needs and offering solutions that truly make a difference. Clients often tell us that we have changed their lives. It’s incredibly rewarding to see the positive impact our products and our shared education have on their health and well-being. I feel confident when I say we have the best in products and the best in service.”
About Relax The Back
Relax The Back prioritizes wellness through their specialized products designed for spinal health and wellness. With a focus on education, we empower clients with knowledge about ergonomics and posture. Our concierge service ensures personalized solutions, guiding clients to select products tailored to individual needs. We offer 24/7 lifestyle solutions for office, sleep, massage, travel, and health and fitness, including custom fit office chairs, Zero Gravity Recliners, Tempur-Pedic mattresses and the latest technology in massage chairs. This commitment to holistic well-being establishes Relax The Back as a reliable partner for back pain relief, prevention and overall wellness.
Ashley Puleo
864-987-0555
relaxtheback.com/stores/greenville
803-606-3928 (Cell)
Ashley Puleo
864-987-0555
relaxtheback.com/stores/greenville
803-606-3928 (Cell)
