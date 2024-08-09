Patricia J. Merrill Named a VIP for Fall 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Crowley, TX, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patricia J. Merrill of Crowley, Texas, has been named a P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) VIP for July 2024 for her contributions and achievements in counseling in the mental health care industry.
About Patricia J. Merrill
Patricia J. Merrill is a dedicated and compassionate counseling professional with over 40 years of experience providing mental health services to adults and adolescents. Her expertise includes treating complex conditions such as COPSD/Dual Disorders, substance abuse, gambling addiction, and bipolar disorder. She also specializes in pre-marital counseling and serves as a clinical supervisor for new counselors.
As a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor (LCDC), Master Addiction Counselor (MAC), and Certified Master Life Coach, Patricia has extensive credentials in addiction recovery and mental health. She is also trained in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), hypnotherapy, and several other specialized therapeutic techniques. Her approach emphasizes empathy, understanding, and personalized treatment plans tailored to each client's unique needs.
Offering both in-person counseling and telehealth services, Patricia assists individuals, couples, and families in regaining control of their lives through education and counseling for substance misuse and mental health. She addresses underlying issues such as grief, low self-esteem, anger management, codependency, PTSD, trauma, mental illness, depression, anxiety, parenting in recovery, stress management, and domestic violence. Patricia works with a diverse population utilizing a holistic/alternative approach to meet every individual’s need to optimize healing and overall well-being. Her goal is to equip clients with the skills and tools necessary for long-term abstinence and recovery, enabling them to live normal, healthy, productive lives.
Patricia earned an M.S. in Forensic Psychology from Argosy University.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
