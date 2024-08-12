Florida Court Ordered Online Gun Safety Course
Complete, online, gun safety course for court ordered persons available through In-Gauge of Polk County. This online, gun safety course is guaranteed to be accepted by all Florida courts. This course fulfills the requirements, for persons who have had a minor brush with the law and are required to complete a gun safety course. In-Gauge of Polk County is an NRA chartered, non-profit organization, located in Winter Haven, Florida dedicated to firearm safety training.
Winter Haven, FL, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In-Gauge of Polk County, Winter Haven, Florida, offers an official, completely online, gun safety course that fulfills the requirements, for those persons who have had a minor brush with the law and are required to complete a gun safety course ordered by the Court.
This course can be taken and completed completely online using a smartphone, laptop or desktop computer. No personal appearance is required.
Convenient online registration at: ingaugeofpolkcounty.com/court-ordered-gun-safety-class-welcome-introduction/
Participants have 7 days to complete the course. An official certificate of completion will be issued upon successful completion of the course. Certificates of training are guaranteed to be recognized and accepted by any Florida court.
Michael Mariner
863-206-1996
http://www.ingaugeofpolkcounty.com
