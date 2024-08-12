Florida Court Ordered Online Gun Safety Course

Complete, online, gun safety course for court ordered persons available through In-Gauge of Polk County. This online, gun safety course is guaranteed to be accepted by all Florida courts. This course fulfills the requirements, for persons who have had a minor brush with the law and are required to complete a gun safety course. In-Gauge of Polk County is an NRA chartered, non-profit organization, located in Winter Haven, Florida dedicated to firearm safety training.