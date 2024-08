Florida Court Ordered Online Gun Safety Course

Winter Haven, FL, August 12, 2024 --( PR.com )-- In-Gauge of Polk County, Winter Haven, Florida, offers an official, completely online, gun safety course that fulfills the requirements, for those persons who have had a minor brush with the law and are required to complete a gun safety course ordered by the Court.This course can be taken and completed completely online using a smartphone, laptop or desktop computer. No personal appearance is required.Convenient online registration at: ingaugeofpolkcounty.com/court-ordered-gun-safety-class-welcome-introduction/ Participants have 7 days to complete the course. An official certificate of completion will be issued upon successful completion of the course. Certificates of training are guaranteed to be recognized and accepted by any Florida court.