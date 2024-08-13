Alderwoman Monet S. Wilson's Vision of WE Awards: Celebrating Community Excellence

Alderwoman Monet S. Wilson is thrilled to announce the Inaugural "Vision of WE Community Awards," which will celebrate excellence and unity within our community. This event honors individuals and organizations who are contributing significantly to fostering inclusivity and positive change. Join us in recognizing these outstanding achievements and inspiring future leaders. The ceremony will feature six President's Lifetime Achievement Honorees and special guests.