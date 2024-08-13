Alderwoman Monet S. Wilson's Vision of WE Awards: Celebrating Community Excellence
Alderwoman Monet S. Wilson is thrilled to announce the Inaugural "Vision of WE Community Awards," which will celebrate excellence and unity within our community. This event honors individuals and organizations who are contributing significantly to fostering inclusivity and positive change. Join us in recognizing these outstanding achievements and inspiring future leaders. The ceremony will feature six President's Lifetime Achievement Honorees and special guests.
Calumet City, IL, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alderwoman Monet S. Wilson proudly announces the Inaugural Vision of WE Community Awards. Set to take place at noon on Saturday, August 17 at the Calumet City VFW (664 Hirsch, Calumet City, IL), this prestigious event aims to celebrate individuals and organizations that have shown exceptional dedication to fostering unity, inclusivity, and positive change within our community.
The Vision of WE Awards is a testament to Alderwoman Wilson’s commitment to recognizing and uplifting community leaders who embody the spirit of togetherness and progress. The evening will honor those whose efforts have made a significant impact, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.
“We are thrilled to launch the Vision of WE Community Awards and shine a spotlight on the incredible work being done in our community,” said Alderwoman Wilson. “These awards are about more than recognition; they're a celebration of the collective efforts that drive our community forward.”
The ceremony will honor six President's Lifetime Achievement Award honorees and twenty outstanding community stakeholders making it an evening of celebration and connection. Award categories will highlight achievements in various sectors, including education, social justice, and community service.
Contact:
Melissa Marie
Intern for Alderwoman Monet S. Wilson
(708) 586-4990
Monet@alderwomanwilson.com
Greg Szafranski
Decorated Vietnam Veteran Greg Szafranski to be honored with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award.
