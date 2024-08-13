Daily Ethics Book
Melbourne, FL, August 13, 2024
Daily Ethics by Tyra P. Sellers, Emily A. Patrizi, and Sarah Lichtenberger
While important to all professions, ethics is especially vital for those in the caring professions, like behavior analysts (BAs). While BAs receive required initial training and continuing education in ethics, authors Tyra Sellers, Emily Patrizi, and Sarah Lichtenberger believe that BAs need to continually build their skills around ethics. To help BAs keep ethics at the forefront of their practice, the authors present Daily Ethics: Creating Intentional Practice for Behavior Analysts (979-8-9886548-5-8; $35.95; KeyPress Publishing; August 2024.)
Combining their decades of experience spanning teaching, clinical, and administrative roles in behavior analysis, the authors offer a new way of thinking about ethics for BAs: from a requirement and something to think about when encountering a possible dilemma to a daily practice of ethics. Intended for both new and experienced BAs, Daily Ethics encourages the reader to ground their approach to ethics in their personal values and think about, talk about, and act on ethics topics every day. The book places the focus on self in both self-care and self-awareness instead of on identifying other people’s potential misconduct.
Because ethics can be overwhelming, the authors offer this book as an invitation to lean into these topics directly, but slowly, over the course of a year. Each topic is presented over two weeks with specific prompts for reflection and action, and scenarios to keep the reader engaged and challenged. To further help reduce overwhelm, the book also inclues a Book Club Kit in the Appendix to inspire and guide group reading and discussion.
The book welcomes all BAs to engage in the content and not be afraid of the challenging work ahead. The book meets the reader where they are and encourages them to do the hard work presented, while supporting the reader and finding moments of levity throughout.
Daily Ethics: Creating Intentional Practice for Behavior Analysts
by Tyra P. Sellers, Emily A. Patrizi, and Sarah Lichtenberger
KeyPress Publishing
Trade Paperback; August 13, 2024
ISBN: 979-8-9886548-5-8
$35.95; 6x9; pages 384
About the Authors
Tyra P. Sellers, JD, PhD, BCBA-D, is the CEO of the Association of Professional Behavior Analysts and former Director of Ethics for the Behavior Analyst Certification Board® (BACB®). She earned a BA in Philosophy and an MA in Special Education from San Francisco State University, a JD from the University of San Francisco, and a PhD from Utah State University. She is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst. She coauthored the book Building and Sustaining Meaningful and Effective Relationships as a Supervisor and Mentor and the workbook pair titled The New Supervisor’s Workbook and The Consulting Supervisor’s Workbook. She has lived in many places but calls home wherever she finds herself with her partner and children.
Emily A. Patrizi, MS, BCBA, earned a BS in Elementary and Special Education from East Stroudsburg University and an MS in Applied Behavior Analysis and Autism from Sage Colleges. She is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst. She held a teaching degree within an autism support program before serving across multiple clinical and operational roles within the field. She recently held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Trumpet Behavioral Health. She has served as a BACB Ethics Subject Matter Expert and established a behavioral program within an interdisciplinary treatment model. Her most important and valued role is being a mom.
Sarah Lichtenberger, PhD, BCBA-D, earned a BA in English and Psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an MA and PhD in Behavior Analysis from Western Michigan University. She is a Board Certified Behavior Analyst. She completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the Kennedy Krieger Institute in the Neurobehavioral Unit Outpatient Clinic and has held positions as a senior clinician for Trumpet Behavioral Health, the Ethics Education Manager and Assistant Director of Ethics for the BACB, and the Director of Clinical Standards for Verbal Beginnings. She is a Senior Account Manager for BehaviorLive and she serves as an Ethics Subject Matter Expert for the Association of Professional Behavior Analysts.
About ABA Technologies, Inc. and KeyPress Publishing
Our mission is to disseminate the science and technology of behavior. Our relentless effort to bring the science of behavior to the world began in 1992 with the founding of ABA Technologies, Inc. by Dr. Jose Martinez-Diaz. ABA Technologies, Inc. became a pioneer in developing and delivering online and professional education. In 2020, ABA Technologies, Inc. expanded our impact as a learning company by creating KeyPress Publishing. We combine experts from the field of behavior analysis and areas such as business strategy and cultural development, behavior-based safety, systems analysis, and instructional design, with carefully crafted project management, art design, and marketing to publish both print and digital books.
Adele Hall
321-222-6822
https://abatechnologies.com
info@abatechnologies.com
