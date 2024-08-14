New Memoir by Dr. Kathi N. Miner Exposes the Harrowing Reality of Narcissistic Abuse and the Struggles of Divorcing an Abusive Partner
Austin, TX, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Committed Professor, A Memoir: My Fall from the Lectern to the Psych Ward” offers an unflinching look at the devastating effects of narcissistic abuse and the critical role patriarchy plays in the lives of women divorcing abusive men. Dr. Miner’s life seemed perfect on the surface - a loving husband, two wonderful children, a beautiful home, and a fulfilling career as a professor at a top U.S. university. But beneath this facade was a dark reality. Married to a man leading a double life of adultery, Dr. Miner endured horrific narcissistic abuse after filing for divorce, leading to a breakdown that resulted in her commitment to a psychiatric hospital. Dr. Miner draws on her expertise in psychology and gender studies to shed light on the often-overlooked psychological abuse that many women face in their relationships. She bravely details her own experiences, offering a narrative that is both a cautionary tale and a beacon of hope for others in similar situations. Available on Amazon.com.
Contact
Dr. Kathi N. MinerContact
Kathi Miner
+966543040871
kathiminerphd.com
Kathi Miner
+966543040871
kathiminerphd.com
Categories