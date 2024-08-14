Blink DC Launches Its Second Generation TwitchView® System, A Quantitative Neuromuscular Monitor

Blink Device Company announces the launch of the TwitchView®2 System, the second generation of its electromyographic (EMG) quantitative neuromuscular monitoring system. A complete redesign based on experience in over 1,000,000 clinical cases around the world. Designed to withstand OR abuse and to perform reliably in even the most difficult-to-monitor patients.