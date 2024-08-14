Blink DC Launches Its Second Generation TwitchView® System, A Quantitative Neuromuscular Monitor
Blink Device Company announces the launch of the TwitchView®2 System, the second generation of its electromyographic (EMG) quantitative neuromuscular monitoring system. A complete redesign based on experience in over 1,000,000 clinical cases around the world. Designed to withstand OR abuse and to perform reliably in even the most difficult-to-monitor patients.
Seattle, WA, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Blink Device Company announces the launch of the TwitchView®2 System, the second generation of its electromyographic (EMG) quantitative neuromuscular monitoring system redesigned for improved reliability, performance, and ease-of-use. Upgrades include a ruggedized housing, an EMG algorithm with increased sensitivity, a streamlined user interface, strengthened EMR connectivity, the introduction of universal mounting solutions, and three redesigned electrodes.
The first TwitchView System received 510(k) clearance in 2018. Leveraging thousands of hours of real-world experience and feedback from early adopters, Blink’s team of engineers, medical scientists, regulatory, and medical device experts refined, retested, and enhanced every aspect of the original TwitchView System to develop TwitchView2.
CEO, Justin Hulvershorn MD, PhD commented:
“At Blink, our sole focus is developing quantitative neuromuscular monitors that clinicians trust and want to use. Experts have demonstrated that they are able to eliminate residual neuromuscular blockade and facilitate spontaneous recovery without pharmacologic reversal in 20% of patients when using TwitchView. This not only enhances patient safety but also reduces unnecessary hospital expenses. We’re introducing the TwitchView2 System to make these results even easier to replicate in routine clinical practice.”
For more information, please email Elise Hyman at elise.hyman@blinkdc.com or visit www.blinkdc/twitchview to schedule a product demonstration.
Blink Device Company is the manufacturer of the TwitchView® System, a clinically validated electromyographic (EMG) neuromuscular monitor. Easy to place infant, pediatric, and adult electrodes and a one-button startup minimize workflow disruptions, while continuous monitoring enabled by the AutoPTC sequence and robust EMR integration eliminate manual user tasks. Seattle-based TOF industry expert Blink DC will partner with your organization to make quantitative monitoring with TwitchView a standard of care.
References:
1. Thilen SR, Sherpa JR, James AM, Cain KC, Treggiari MM, Bhananker SM. Management of Muscle Relaxation With Rocuronium and Reversal With Neostigmine or Sugammadex Guided by Quantitative Neuromuscular Monitoring. Anesth Analg. 2023 May 12. doi: 10.1213/ANE.0000000000006511. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 37171989.
2. Thilen SR, Sherpa JR, James AM, Cain KC, Treggiari MM, Bhananker SM. Management of Muscle Relaxation With Rocuronium and Reversal With Neostigmine or Sugammadex Guided by Quantitative Neuromuscular Monitoring. Anesth Analg. 2023 May 12. doi: 10.1213/ANE.0000000000006511. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 37171989.
The first TwitchView System received 510(k) clearance in 2018. Leveraging thousands of hours of real-world experience and feedback from early adopters, Blink’s team of engineers, medical scientists, regulatory, and medical device experts refined, retested, and enhanced every aspect of the original TwitchView System to develop TwitchView2.
CEO, Justin Hulvershorn MD, PhD commented:
“At Blink, our sole focus is developing quantitative neuromuscular monitors that clinicians trust and want to use. Experts have demonstrated that they are able to eliminate residual neuromuscular blockade and facilitate spontaneous recovery without pharmacologic reversal in 20% of patients when using TwitchView. This not only enhances patient safety but also reduces unnecessary hospital expenses. We’re introducing the TwitchView2 System to make these results even easier to replicate in routine clinical practice.”
For more information, please email Elise Hyman at elise.hyman@blinkdc.com or visit www.blinkdc/twitchview to schedule a product demonstration.
Blink Device Company is the manufacturer of the TwitchView® System, a clinically validated electromyographic (EMG) neuromuscular monitor. Easy to place infant, pediatric, and adult electrodes and a one-button startup minimize workflow disruptions, while continuous monitoring enabled by the AutoPTC sequence and robust EMR integration eliminate manual user tasks. Seattle-based TOF industry expert Blink DC will partner with your organization to make quantitative monitoring with TwitchView a standard of care.
References:
1. Thilen SR, Sherpa JR, James AM, Cain KC, Treggiari MM, Bhananker SM. Management of Muscle Relaxation With Rocuronium and Reversal With Neostigmine or Sugammadex Guided by Quantitative Neuromuscular Monitoring. Anesth Analg. 2023 May 12. doi: 10.1213/ANE.0000000000006511. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 37171989.
2. Thilen SR, Sherpa JR, James AM, Cain KC, Treggiari MM, Bhananker SM. Management of Muscle Relaxation With Rocuronium and Reversal With Neostigmine or Sugammadex Guided by Quantitative Neuromuscular Monitoring. Anesth Analg. 2023 May 12. doi: 10.1213/ANE.0000000000006511. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 37171989.
Contact
Blink Device CompanyContact
Elise Hyman
(312) 852-0064
https://www.blinkdc.com/twitchview
Elise Hyman
(312) 852-0064
https://www.blinkdc.com/twitchview
Categories