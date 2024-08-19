Thomas Kennedy Announces the Black Biz Challenge Block Party
Atlanta, College Park, and East Point Celebrate Black-Owned Businesses for National Black Business Month
Atlanta, GA, August 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Kennedy Sampson & Tompkins LLP (TKST), in conjunction with The Wellness Spot and E.F.F.E.C.T. Fitness, announce the Black Biz Challenge Block Party, scheduled for Saturday, August 31 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at 3355 Main Street in College Park. The event is designed to celebrate and promote Black businesses in the community for National Black Business Month.
The Block Party will include black business vendors, food trucks, fitness boot camp, voter registration, a college fraternity step show, live DJ, a tailgating area and more.
The Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, the Mayor of College Park, Bianca Motley-Brown, and the Mayor of East Point, Deana Holiday Ingraham, and other elected officials will make remarks at the August 31 Block Party.
The Black Biz Challenge is the brainchild of Woody Sampson, a partner at TKST, who feels strongly that Black businesses face unique challenges related to access to capital and equal opportunities. The Black Biz Challenge is the marketing engine for the Black Biz Block Party. Individuals are encouraged to join the challenge by making an Instagram reel of a black business they love using the hashtag, #blackbizchallenge. The challenge is designed to foster a sense of community and highlight exceptional black businesses on social media.
The event aims to showcase the diverse products and services offered by Black-owned businesses in the Atlanta and College Park areas and encourage individuals to support those businesses. It will provide a platform for entrepreneurs to connect with a broader audience, network with fellow business owners, and gain valuable exposure.
Black businesses are vital to our communities. They create jobs, support local causes, and enrich the cultural fabric of the neighborhood.
For more information, go to Instagram and follow @theblackbizchallenge or visit the website at www.blackbizchallenge.com.
Contact
Starborn Media, LLCContact
Kim J. Bright
404-439-9339
www.starbornmedia.com
