Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Mountain House
Mountain House, CA, August 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Mountain House. The center is preparing to open on August 16 weekend. Owner Sneha Sandhya Boddeti has been working hard with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Mountain House, CA area.
As the demand for after-school enrichment programs grows, our franchise teams are focusing on emerging communities where new families are looking for exceptional educational opportunities for their children post-school hours. Sridevi saw considerable potential for expansion and was especially impressed with the structure and design of the programs offered by Best Brains, believing they have a positive impact on students’ educational growth.
The center offers spacious facilities to accommodate various programs and acts as a community hub for families who prioritize education. Classes are held in person on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from programs in Math, English, Coding, and Abacus, all led by certified instructors. Franchise Success Manager Elanor Smith notes, “All our new locations now include our Coding program from the start.” She continues, “Introducing Coding classes right away at our newest centers attracts considerable interest from parents looking for dynamic programs that bolster classroom skills, which is exactly what our program aims to achieve.” Additionally, Best Brains features a unique Abacus program, designed to be both fun and educational, utilizing the right side of the brain to enhance overall mental agility.
Sneha was eager to open a learning center because she has a passion for helping children unlock their full potential. The goals for her center are to provide a supportive environment where students can grow academically and build confidence. Sneha believes that a strong educational foundation is key to future success, and wants to be a part of making that possible for as many children as she can.
Sneha quickly realised the benefits of opening a learning center, as it offers a proven business model. Being part of a larger network of franchisees has allowed Sneha to share best practices and resources, making the overall experience more manageable and successful for her.
Joining Sneha are two state certified teachers, Ms. Elizabeth Eash with 25 years of experience in English and Math, and Ms. Hiral Shah an experienced Abacus teacher.
For insights into how Best Brains Mountain House can enhance your child's academic performance, reach out at (209) 683-0000 or email mountainhouse@bestbrains.com
