Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Mountain House

Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Mountain House. The center is preparing to open on August 16 weekend. Owner Sneha Sandhya Boddeti has been working hard with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Mountain House, CA area.