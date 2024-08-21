Oklo Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that Oklo Inc. (“Oklo”), a leading developer of small advanced fission powerhouses that produce clean, affordable, abundant, self-sustaining and scalable nuclear energy, has joined TNA as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state.
Austin, TX, August 21, 2024 -- The Texas Nuclear Alliance ("TNA") is proud to announce that Oklo Inc. ("Oklo"), a leading developer of small advanced fission powerhouses that produce clean, affordable, abundant, self-sustaining and scalable nuclear energy, has joined TNA as a Founding Member.
Reed Clay, President of the Texas Nuclear Alliance, emphasized the importance of this partnership: "Oklo is a world leader in developing advanced nuclear technologies that will transform the way clean, reliable, and affordable energy is delivered across the world. This is particularly true in Texas where, for example, the electrification of the Permian Basin is expected to require up to 17 gigawatts. Oklo’s leadership will be essential for TNA as we aim to propel the nuclear industry in Texas and position Texas as the leader in new nuclear.”
About Oklo
Oklo is developing fast fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. Oklo received a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy, was awarded fuel material from Idaho National Laboratory, submitted the first advanced fission custom combined license application to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and is developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. The Alliance was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, the Alliance is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
The Alliance is hosting the inaugural Texas Nuclear Summit this November in Austin, TX. More information regarding tickets, sponsorship, and speakers can be found at www.nucleartexas.com.
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
https://nucleartexas.com/
