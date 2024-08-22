Nature & Business Summit: Montreal to Host an Event Dedicated to Accelerating Corporate Engagement in Biodiversity Protection
Montreal, Canada, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Workshops for Biodiversity (Ateliers pour la biodiversité) is excited to announce the first Montreal Nature & Business Summit, taking place on November 26, 2024, at HEC Montréal’s Hélène-Desmarais Building. This premier event aims to accelerate corporate engagement in biodiversity protection by bringing together companies, organizations, and researchers to collaborate and drive impactful action.
The summit will offer a comprehensive program from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring:
- Expert Presentations: Gain insights from top specialists on key business and biodiversity issues.
- Interactive Workshops: Participate in sessions focused on local actions, governance, innovation, and more.
- Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders and stakeholders.
The agenda promises a dynamic range of sessions designed to offer in-depth exploration and actionable insights into biodiversity challenges and solutions:
Morning: Engage with opening remarks, delve into discussions on current biodiversity challenges, and discover innovative ongoing projects through presentations.
Afternoon: Gain perspectives from industry leaders and Indigenous experts, participate in workshops focusing on innovation, value chain protection, and more.
Evening: Network with peers at a cocktail reception and participate in a panel discussion addressing the future role of education and youth in biodiversity.
With limited capacity, early registration is encouraged. Take advantage of pre-sale prices until September 8. Register now at https://www.ateliersbiodiversite.org/en/sommet-nature-et-entreprises.
Join us for this essential event and contribute to advancing corporate responsibility in biodiversity. Together, we can make a difference.
The summit will offer a comprehensive program from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring:
- Expert Presentations: Gain insights from top specialists on key business and biodiversity issues.
- Interactive Workshops: Participate in sessions focused on local actions, governance, innovation, and more.
- Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders and stakeholders.
The agenda promises a dynamic range of sessions designed to offer in-depth exploration and actionable insights into biodiversity challenges and solutions:
Morning: Engage with opening remarks, delve into discussions on current biodiversity challenges, and discover innovative ongoing projects through presentations.
Afternoon: Gain perspectives from industry leaders and Indigenous experts, participate in workshops focusing on innovation, value chain protection, and more.
Evening: Network with peers at a cocktail reception and participate in a panel discussion addressing the future role of education and youth in biodiversity.
With limited capacity, early registration is encouraged. Take advantage of pre-sale prices until September 8. Register now at https://www.ateliersbiodiversite.org/en/sommet-nature-et-entreprises.
Join us for this essential event and contribute to advancing corporate responsibility in biodiversity. Together, we can make a difference.
Contact
Workshops for biodiversityContact
David Roy
514-835-1080
https://www.ateliersbiodiversite.org/en
David Roy
514-835-1080
https://www.ateliersbiodiversite.org/en
Categories