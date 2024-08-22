Minnie Rose Collaborates with Meaghan B Murphy to Launch Signature Collection Inspired by "Your Fully Charged Life"
New York, NY, August 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Minnie Rose is excited to partner with longtime magazine editor and TV personality Meaghan B Murphy to launch a vibrant new collection inspired by her bestselling book, "Your Fully Charged Life." Each piece in this signature collection is thoughtfully designed to embody joy, positivity, and optimism, crafted from a luxurious cotton-cashmere blend. The collection revolves around the empowering theme: "Live Fully Charged: Style that Ignites Joy."
The standout piece, the "Fully Charged" Unisex Hoodie, features Meaghan's signature color, Tango Orange, along with her iconic lightning bolt and the words "Fully Charged" emblazoned across the back. The collection also includes the playful "Bolt Reversible Crew" in hot pink with a mini lightning bolt pattern and the classic "Choose Yay" White Tee, all celebrating the spirit of optimism and energy that Meaghan champions.
"Our collaboration with Meaghan is a natural fit," says Lisa Shaller-Goldberg, founder of Minnie Rose. "These pieces truly reflect the energy and joy of Meaghan's message, while delivering the quality and comfort that Minnie Rose is known for."
Launching on August 22nd, the Minnie Rose x Meaghan Murphy Collection will be available exclusively online at www.minnierose.com. Shop now to bring a touch of "yay!" to your wardrobe.
