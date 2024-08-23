Cinematographer Kevin Otterness Joins "The Travelers Team" Project
Renowned Chicago-based cinematographer to lend his expertise to 6MP Films' debut sci-fi feature film "The Travelers Team" set for production in early 2025.
Chicago, IL, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Otterness, a distinguished cinematographer with over 30 years of experience in the film industry, has officially joined 6MP Films' debut feature film, The Travelers Team.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Chicago-based production company, which launched earlier this year.
Otterness, whose passion for filmmaking ignited after watching Star Wars in 1977, has built a remarkable career characterized by a keen eye for detail, a vibrant use of color, and a commitment to cinematic excellence.
His work has graced some of the most well-known brands and networks, including Ghost Hunters on Discovery Plus, Travel Channel, HBO, FOX, CBS, Sony PlayStation, Nike, Jeep, and many others. Otterness’ ability to blend artistry with visual storytelling has made him a sought-after figure in the world of cinematography.
"Working with Kevin Otterness is a dream come true for our team," said Trisha Gianesin, Producer. "His visionary skills and professional experience are exactly what we need to bring The Travelers Team to life in the way we’ve always envisioned. This collaboration is a testament to the power of taking chances, and we’re beyond excited to see where this journey takes us."
Initially conceived as a limited series, The Travelers Team evolved into a feature film through the development process, with advice from industry veterans guiding the transformation.
The connection with Otterness was made possible through a long-shot email sent to another admired cinematographer, Brady Bassette, who introduced 6MP Films to Otterness. Without this outreach, this collaboration may never have come to fruition.
The Travelers Team is a sci-fi adventure that promises to captivate audiences with its innovative storytelling and stunning visuals
The film's plot, while still under wraps, is expected to resonate with both sci-fi enthusiasts and mainstream moviegoers alike, offering a fresh take on the genre.
“For 6MP Films, securing a cinematographer of Otterness’s caliber is a major achievement that positions the company for success as it ventures into the competitive world of feature filmmaking,” Trisha added, “The company is dedicated to producing high-quality, engaging films that push the boundaries of traditional storytelling, and The Travelers Team is set to be a strong debut.”
Otterness’s involvement in The Travelers Team also highlights the importance of collaboration and networking in the film industry.
“His ability to elevate a project through his artistic vision and technical expertise is well-documented, and his work on this film is anticipated to be no exception,” Gianesin said. “His past projects, which include work with MTV, WebMD, Footlocker, and The Second City, have consistently showcased his ability to enhance narrative through visual composition, making him a perfect fit for the ambitious goals of The Travelers Team.“
As 6MP Films moves forward with the production, they are focused on building a team that shares their vision and passion for storytelling.
“The attachment of Kevin to The Travelers Team is expected to generate interest from filmmakers, producers, and talent within the industry, potentially opening doors for future collaborations and opportunities,” Co-producer Joey Spino added.
“For fans of the Sci-Fi genre, The Travelers Team represents an exciting new addition to the landscape, blending classic elements with modern innovation. As production progresses, 6MP Films plans to engage with the sci-fi community and build anticipation for the film's release through targeted marketing efforts, including social media campaigns and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.”
About Kevin Otterness
Kevin Otterness is a Chicago-based cinematographer with over three decades of experience in the film industry. His passion for filmmaking began after watching Star Wars in 1977, and he has since developed a reputation for creating visually stunning productions characterized by rich color palettes and impeccable composition. Otterness has worked with a wide range of brands and networks, including Discovery Plus, HBO, FOX, Sony PlayStation, and many more. His collaborative work style and visionary skills have made him a sought-after professional in the industry.
About 6MP Films
6MP Films is a newly established production company based in Chicago, focused on producing high-quality, innovative films that push the boundaries of traditional storytelling.
Their debut feature film, The Travelers Team, is a sci-fi adventure that aims to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and stunning visuals.
