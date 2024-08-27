Logz.io Recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms
For third consecutive year, Gartner recognizes Logz.io for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute
Boston, MA, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Logz.io, provider of Open 360™, provider of the industry’s most easy-to-use and cost-efficient AI-powered observability platform — announced today that it has been named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms. This marks the third consecutive year Logz.io has been recognized as a Visionary by Gartner for its completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in the report on the observability platforms market.
“The industry is rapidly moving away from legacy APM toward modern, AI-powered observability as customers simply cannot afford to maintain the traditional approach, and that’s why Logz.io is growing so quickly,” said Tomer Levy, CEO and co-founder of Logz.io. “While legacy vendors continue to focus on getting customers to send them mountains of data, and deliver insights based on outdated information and manual steps, we’re using GenAI to translate real-time events and user interactions into actionable insights, while massively reducing data volumes and cost.”
Now more than ever, organizations need AI-powered observability that immediately accelerates Mean Time to Recovery (MTTR) and delivers the insights needed to de-risk software deployments. Further, unlike legacy APM solutions that emphasize massive datasets resulting in ever-increasing costs, teams need platforms purpose-built for data and cost efficiency, providing a clear pathway from log management to full observability.
According to Logz.io’s own 2024 Observability Pulse survey, only 10% of organizations say they have achieved full observability today despite having the distinct vision to do so. Meanwhile, 82% of respondents reported that their MTTR during production incidents was over an hour, up from 74% in 2023, 64% in 2022, and 47% in 2021. As the primary KPI used by many organizations to track the state of their real-world observability practices, this is a highly concerning trend.
Among the specific factors weighing on most organizations as they attempt to engage observability are the overwhelming complexity and cost of traditional platforms. Users must pivot through numerous dashboards and run manual queries to conduct root cause analysis, limiting the number of investigations they can complete each day. Meanwhile, modern applications and infrastructure generate more telemetry than ever, much of which is created by highly ephemeral microservices and Kubernetes environments. The result of this complexity is evidenced in the continued growth of MTTR, while observability costs continue to rise.
“Some people have started to question the long term vision of observability, based on the broken models that are out there advancing outdated practices and bloated costs; we need to intervene with something smarter,” Levy said. “Logz.io is harnessing the power of AI to eliminate the inefficiencies of APM and other traditional practices, delivering immediate time to value that drives down MTTR and enables users of all skill levels.”
Gartner Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players, based on their “Completeness of Vision” and “Ability to Execute.”
Logz.io’s Open 360™ Platform unifies log, metric and trace data into a single platform to provide full “360 degree” visibility into the health and performance of today’s complex cloud applications and infrastructure. Logz.io further enhances these technologies with a unified experience and numerous AI-based capabilities that enable customers to converse directly with their data, automate root cause analysis, and simplify and reduce the cost of observability while reducing Mean Time to Recovery (MTTR).
Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, 12 August 2024, By Gregg Siegfried, Padraig Byrne, Mrudula Bangera, Matt Crossley
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
