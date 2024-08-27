New Third-Party Reports Highlight How New Intel Processor-Powered Lenovo Laptops Can Help Organizations in the AI Era
Principled Technologies proves performance advantages of three new Intel Core Ultra processor-powered Lenovo laptops with Windows 11 Pro vs. their predecessors
Durham, NC, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- With support for Windows 10 ending in 2025 and Windows 11 Pro incorporating several enhancements based on artificial intelligence (AI), understanding how the latest laptops handle AI workloads is more important and relevant than ever before. AI is far from the only concern for those upgrading, however—organizations and individuals must also understand how devices will sustain their other everyday workloads, from video conferences and basic office work to more specialized tasks such as 3D rendering and creative workflows.
Principled Technologies (PT) conducted a series of tests to compare the performance of three Intel Core Ultra processor-powered Lenovo laptops with Windows 11 to that of their predecessors. They assessed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 with Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165U against the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9; the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 with Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155U against the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2; and the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 with Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H against the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 1.
Testing revealed noteworthy performance advantages of all three new Lenovo laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors. According to the AI report, “We found significant AI performance advantages on the Procyon AI Computer Vision Benchmark compared to three-year-old versions of the same systems. The new systems, running Windows 11 Pro and featuring Intel Core Ultra series processors, also offered a host of new AI features and enhancements. Our research and test results indicate that investing in these Intel Core Ultra processor-powered Lenovo laptops today can help prepare your company for tomorrow’s AI developments.”
To learn more about how these new Intel processor-powered Lenovo laptops with Windows 11 Pro can better position companies to exceed in this era of AI, read the AI summary report at: https://facts.pt/bQ2vnWF.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
https://www.principledtechnologies.com
