US EPA Final Report: Breathing in Formaldehyde Can Cause Cancer in Humans Even in Low Amounts
San Dimas, CA, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released a groundbreaking toxicological review, establishing that exposure to formaldehyde can lead to cancer in humans. The review, which highlights formaldehyde as a cause of myeloid leukemia, nasopharyngeal cancer, and sinonasal cancers, represents a critical step towards addressing the dangers posed by this chemical, commonly found in household products.
The EPA’s review suggests that long-term inhalation of formaldehyde at concentrations as low as one-hundredth per milligram per cubic meter can result in nasopharyngeal cancer. These concentrations, which are comparable to the higher end of outdoor ambient air levels, underscore the risks of chronic exposure, particularly in enclosed spaces.
Formaldehyde is prevalent in various building materials, including particle board, which is often used in the construction of cabinets and furniture. Particle board is manufactured using urea-formaldehyde resins, which can off-gas over time, releasing formaldehyde into indoor air and posing significant health risks.
Lundia USA Advocates for Ingredient Transparency
In light of these findings, Lundia USA, a San Dimas, CA-based manufacturer of solid wood closets and furniture, is urging all manufacturers of home products to list their material ingredients, similar to the requirements in the food industry. CEO Rob Norden expressed his concern, stating, "Too many manufacturers are concealing what their products are actually made from, especially in the closet industry where you are installing cabinets in the most confined space in your home."
Norden emphasized the importance of transparency for consumers, particularly those who are highly sensitive to chemicals. "We work with clients that are chemically sensitive as well as those that simply want to be sure they are using safe materials in their homes," he added. Lundia USA is committed to using safe, solid wood materials in their products and believes that greater transparency across the industry will help consumers make more informed choices for their health and well-being.
For more information on the EPA's toxicological review and Lundia USA's advocacy for ingredient transparency, please visit EPA's release and Lundia USA.
Media Contact:
Rob Norden
CEO
Email: Rnorden@recomgroup.com
Phone: (909) 599-1370
www.LundiaUSA.com www.WoodClosets.com
