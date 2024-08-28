US EPA Final Report: Breathing in Formaldehyde Can Cause Cancer in Humans Even in Low Amounts

The review identified formaldehyde as a cause of myeloid leukemia, nasopharyngeal cancer, and sinonasal cancers. Researchers report that inhaling air concentrations of formaldehyde at one-hundredth per milligram per cubic meter over long periods of time can lead to nasopharyngeal cancer.