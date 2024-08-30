Campaign Now Launches E-Book Titled "Divided We Fall:" 88% of Americans Say Political Polarization Threatens Democracy
New e-book titled “Divided We Fall” by political strategy firm Campaign Now, explores the root causes and impacts of polarization of United States culture and political system
Austin, TX, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Campaign Now is announcing the release of a new Ebook, "Divided We Fall," on August 29, 2024. This release marks a pivotal moment in the organization’s efforts to illuminate the critical issue of political polarization and its far-reaching consequences on society and the democratic process. The organization has dedicated substantial resources to a direct-to-reader outreach and a robust digital advertising to maximize the book's reach and impact.
After studying and writing about this issue for over a year, the Campaign Now team published "Divided We Fall" to help readers explore the complex dynamics of political division, looking at causes, expressions, and impacts on society and government. It offers a thorough analysis and practical approaches for fostering unity and constructive dialogue.
“'Divided We Fall' tackles the subject of political polarization, one of the most complex and significant challenges of our time,” said the author John Connors. “It’s important for readers and voters to learn more about increasing political divisions heading into a Presidential election so they can be informed and think critically about the strategies and tactics being used by campaigns that deepen divisions and understand them for what they really are- rhetoric or threats that divide us by leveraging basic primal instincts and deep psychological influences.” Connors hopes readers will be more aware and educated as the political advertising season ramps up. “I hope that the book will help any American who reads it, think more critically of any political ad they see and understand the reasoning for the tactics used that continue to divide us and begin to push back on that often false and misleading messaging.”
Campaign Now is a strategic grassroots political consulting firm that works with leading conservative leaning public policy and political organizations. Campaign Now launched its direct to voter publications in 2024 with the goal of producing high-quality, informative content on pressing economic, social and political issues with the mission is to educate and empower readers to become politically engaged.
