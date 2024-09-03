The Cambodia Academy Raises Over $55,000 at 2024 Scholarship Gala in Houston

Houston Mayor John Whitmire Attends Event and Addresses the Local Cambodian Community. The Cambodia Academy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education to children in rural Cambodia, successfully raised net proceeds of $55,000 during its Second Biennial Scholarship Gala held on the evening of August 24, 2024, at Kim Son Restaurant in Houston, Texas.