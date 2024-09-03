The Cambodia Academy Raises Over $55,000 at 2024 Scholarship Gala in Houston
Houston Mayor John Whitmire Attends Event and Addresses the Local Cambodian Community. The Cambodia Academy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education to children in rural Cambodia, successfully raised net proceeds of $55,000 during its Second Biennial Scholarship Gala held on the evening of August 24, 2024, at Kim Son Restaurant in Houston, Texas.
Houston, TX, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Cambodia Academy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education to children in rural Cambodia, successfully raised net proceeds of $55,000 during its Second Biennial Scholarship Gala held on the evening of August 24, 2024, at Kim Son Restaurant in Houston, Texas.
More than 250 members of the Houston-area Cambodian community and friends gathered for this special event, which featured a multi-course gourmet meal, traditional Cambodian dancing, and a lively auction led by actor and auctioneer David Born. The funds raised will go directly towards supporting more than 350 rural Cambodian children in grades 1-9 whose families cannot afford to send them to school.
Houston Mayor John Whitmire, a steadfast supporter of the Cambodian community, attended the gala and delivered opening remarks.
“Education is not just a pathway to knowledge, it’s a catalyst for transformation,” said Mayor Whitmire. “The Cambodian community in Houston is rightfully proud of its heritage and is generously providing the support to provide these rural students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to break the cycle of poverty and chart a course toward a better life for themselves and their families.”
Since its founding in 2004, The Cambodia Academy has become a beacon of hope for poor, rural children in Banteay Meanchey province. The school provides a comprehensive education that is completely cost-free, including full tuition, uniforms, supplies, and bus service. The academy offers English and IT skills through its proficient Cambodian faculty and foreign volunteers, providing students with essential skills for future success. The school also addresses critical nutritional needs by serving over 115,000 meals per year, ensuring that students receive two meals a day at no cost.
“The Cambodia Academy Board of Directors is deeply grateful for the support of Mayor Whitmire; our event chair Molly Nipper, Ed.D., of The Kinkaid School; and the generous people of Houston,” said John Barrett, the founding director of the school. “We are also proud of our hardworking event leadership team – Panha Mey; Sokchea Mey, MD; Katherine Walsh; Jill Noska; and Brian Howell. Together, we are securing a future where every child has the opportunity to thrive through the gift of education.”
The event organizing committee and board of directors extend special thanks to the event underwriters:
Platinum Sponsor
· All Harvest Trading, LLC – Charlie and Diana Chea
Bronze Sponsors
· Dallas Strings – Ron and Cary Gilbert
· Sean Heng in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Kimhor Heng
· P.S. Affairs – Pitsami Norm
· Sokchea and Panha Mey
· Rotary Club of San Mateo, CA in honor of co-founder John Barrett, Jr.
· Katherine Walsh and Ron Noska
· Winford Funerals – Victor Chan
About The Cambodia Academy
Since 2004, The Cambodia Academy has been dedicated to transforming the lives of over 350 children each year in rural Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia. The academy’s approach focuses on providing a cost-free, quality education that covers all necessary expenses, teaching essential English and IT skills, and offering critical nutritional support. Through this approach, The Cambodia Academy empowers children to rise above poverty and build a brighter future.
More than 250 members of the Houston-area Cambodian community and friends gathered for this special event, which featured a multi-course gourmet meal, traditional Cambodian dancing, and a lively auction led by actor and auctioneer David Born. The funds raised will go directly towards supporting more than 350 rural Cambodian children in grades 1-9 whose families cannot afford to send them to school.
Houston Mayor John Whitmire, a steadfast supporter of the Cambodian community, attended the gala and delivered opening remarks.
“Education is not just a pathway to knowledge, it’s a catalyst for transformation,” said Mayor Whitmire. “The Cambodian community in Houston is rightfully proud of its heritage and is generously providing the support to provide these rural students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to break the cycle of poverty and chart a course toward a better life for themselves and their families.”
Since its founding in 2004, The Cambodia Academy has become a beacon of hope for poor, rural children in Banteay Meanchey province. The school provides a comprehensive education that is completely cost-free, including full tuition, uniforms, supplies, and bus service. The academy offers English and IT skills through its proficient Cambodian faculty and foreign volunteers, providing students with essential skills for future success. The school also addresses critical nutritional needs by serving over 115,000 meals per year, ensuring that students receive two meals a day at no cost.
“The Cambodia Academy Board of Directors is deeply grateful for the support of Mayor Whitmire; our event chair Molly Nipper, Ed.D., of The Kinkaid School; and the generous people of Houston,” said John Barrett, the founding director of the school. “We are also proud of our hardworking event leadership team – Panha Mey; Sokchea Mey, MD; Katherine Walsh; Jill Noska; and Brian Howell. Together, we are securing a future where every child has the opportunity to thrive through the gift of education.”
The event organizing committee and board of directors extend special thanks to the event underwriters:
Platinum Sponsor
· All Harvest Trading, LLC – Charlie and Diana Chea
Bronze Sponsors
· Dallas Strings – Ron and Cary Gilbert
· Sean Heng in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Kimhor Heng
· P.S. Affairs – Pitsami Norm
· Sokchea and Panha Mey
· Rotary Club of San Mateo, CA in honor of co-founder John Barrett, Jr.
· Katherine Walsh and Ron Noska
· Winford Funerals – Victor Chan
About The Cambodia Academy
Since 2004, The Cambodia Academy has been dedicated to transforming the lives of over 350 children each year in rural Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia. The academy’s approach focuses on providing a cost-free, quality education that covers all necessary expenses, teaching essential English and IT skills, and offering critical nutritional support. Through this approach, The Cambodia Academy empowers children to rise above poverty and build a brighter future.
Contact
The Cambodia AcademyContact
Richard A Howell
650-420-7990
www.cambodiaacademy.org
Richard A Howell
650-420-7990
www.cambodiaacademy.org
Categories