Uncloseted Media Launches with Strong Financial Backing and Announces National Partnership
New York, NY, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Uncloseted Media, an LGBTQ focused news publication dedicated to investigating America’s LGBTQ ecosystem and elevating the voices of everyday heroes, launched today with original reporting on key LGBTQ issues and announced a partnership with The Nation.
Uncloseted Media, which is hosted on Substack, launched today with originally reported news stories currently affecting LGBTQ community. Uncloseted is backed by donations and has raised nearly half a million dollars in pledges including early support from Paul Grossinger, Co-Founder of Gaingels (and fellow Columbia Journalism School alumni).
“The need for rigorous, objective and nonpartisan LGBTQ storytelling is critical in today’s climate,” said Spencer Macnaughton, the publications Founder and Editor-in-Chief. “We hope to enlighten, inform, inspire, and entertain all Americans with powerful LGBTQ journalism and I’m thrilled Uncloseted Media is officially out in the world.”
The publication launched with a variety of election and education stories affecting the LGBTQ community. While the articles cover topics already in the news, they uniquely push past the headlines with an investigative, nonpartisan lens. One of the articles, published in partnership with The Nation, evaluates the implications Project 2025 would have on the LGBTQ community. Other coverage includes an investigation into how America’s homeschooling movement impacts LGBTQ kids raised in conservative Christian homes and comprehensive timelines of Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump’s track records when it comes to LGBTQ issues.
“We are very pleased to partner on some of the articles and projects from this significant news outlet,” said Katrina vanden Heuvel, Editorial Director and Publisher of The Nation, an independent news organization founded in 1865.
Readers and community supporters are invited to celebrate with the team at Uncloseted Media’s official launch party, which will be held at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City on September 16, 2024 starting at 5:30 PM. Pre-registration is required. Visit the publication’s website for details.
