Sentry Document Assurance, LLC Announces Digital Fingerprint-Driven Search Engine and Document Assurance Platform

Sentry Document Assurance LLC has announced the release of Version 1.1 of its platform, featuring a patent-pending fingerprint-driven search engine. This new technology focuses on providing high accuracy, scalability, and security for document management, achieving search accuracy without storing original documents. The platform is designed for industries with stringent regulatory requirements, like finance, healthcare, and legal, and promises seamless integration with existing systems.